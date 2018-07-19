Dennis Schroeder was among top isolation scorers in NBA last season

The Oklahoma City Thunder have acquired point guard Dennis Schroeder from the Atlanta Hawks and the 24-year-old will help as a scoring option off the bench.

Schroeder was a first-round pick in the 2013 NBA Draft and had played his entire career thus far with the Hawks. On the Thunder, he will come off the bench behind Russell Westbrook, who was instrumental in recruiting Paul George back to the organization earlier this offseason.

Schroeder has done well in the pick-and-roll, per Synergy Sports. The Hawks’ offense had the most possessions per game run through their pick-and-roll ball-handler last season.

Dennis Schroder ranked 6th in the NBA creating, assisting, or scoring 17.2 points per game out of the pick & roll season, just behind Russell Westbrook, who finished 5th at 19.9 per game. — Synergy Basketball (@SynergySST) July 19, 2018

However, his ability to score in one-on-one situations may be his most important skill.

Last season, Schroeder averaged 1.09 points per possession on isolation-based plays. Among those with over 100 opportunities, he had the highest field goal percentage (48.9 percent) in the NBA. Schroeder scored on 50.9 percent of the 216 plays he ran in isolation, which was the second-highest percentage in the league behind only MVP James Harden.

It’s interesting to see that Schroeder was so efficient in isolation because he was most often used as the ball-handler in a pick-and-roll offense. Atlanta ran one-on-one plays on just 5.6 percent of their possessions, which ranked No. 23 in the NBA. However, the Thunder ranked second in isolation-offense plays, trailing only the Houston Rockets.

Last year, Schroeder had 3.2 isolation-based plays per game. That’s particularly noteworthy because Carmelo Anthony, who’s no longer on the team, had 3.1 such plays per game last season. While it’s unclear if this is how Schroeder will be used for the Thunder next year, it’s certainly a possibility and it could be make him an excellent fit in Oklahoma City.