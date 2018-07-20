Garrett Temple discusses being traded from Kings to Grizzlies

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by eight-year NBA veteran Garrett Temple. Temple was just traded from the Sacramento Kings to the Memphis Grizzles in exchange for Ben McLemore, Deyonta Davis and a second-round pick. In his first interview since the trade, Temple opens up about joining the Grizzlies and leaving the Kings (and shares his thoughts on stars who changed teams). Time-stamps are below.

:50: Temple discusses what the past 48 hours have been like for him and everything that a player has to do after being traded.

1:50: This is Temple’s first time being traded, but he learned the NBA was a business early in his career; he played on nine different 10-day contracts before finally sticking with a team and getting a significant deal. He discusses how his past helped prepare him for his first trade.

3:00: Temple shares how he found out about the trade as well as his initial reaction to the news. (Temple explains that at his exit meeting, the Kings front office warned him that they’d focus on the young guys and he could get dealt).

5:15: After learning the news from others, Temple finally talked to Kings GM Vlade Divac and assistant GM Brandon Williams. He discusses how this conversation went and the reasoning Sacramento provided for doing this deal.

6:45: Temple just opted into his contract a few weeks ago rather than becoming a free agent. Had he known he would’ve been traded, would he have opted out instead? (Temple also reveals that he nearly signed with Memphis last time he was a free agent).

9:00: Temple says he’s excited about joining the Grizzlies because he has a lot of ties to people in the organization and he believes he fits really well with the team.

10:30: Temple says what Memphis’ front office has told him in regards to why they did this deal and what they expect from him.

11:30: With Mike Conley and Marc Gasol healthy, plus the addition of Kyle Anderson, Omri Casspi, Jaren Jackson Jr. and now Temple, it seems the Grizzlies are gearing up for a playoff push. Temple discusses the Grizzlies’ playoff aspirations and whether they’re realistic in the loaded West.

13:00: Temple believes Kyle Anderson is a big addition for the Grizzlies. He breaks down his game and everything he’ll bring to Memphis.

14:40: Last season, Temple had a career-year. He discusses what he can do this summer to pick up right where he left off when next season starts.

16:10: Temple mentions the Grizzlies players who he’s talked to so far.

17:20: Although the Kings lost a lot of games over the last two years, Temple was close to many people within their organization and became a big-brother figure to many of their young players. He discusses how tough it is to leave Sacramento.

19:05: Given what happened to DeMar DeRozan, there’s been a lot of talk about loyalty in the NBA in recent days. Temple weighs in on the double standard players face when they make “business decisions” versus when teams do it.

22:40: Temple reacts to Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green joining the Toronto Raptors, DeMar DeRozan joining the San Antonio Spurs and LeBron James joining the Los Angeles Lakers.

25:19: Temple is friends with DeMarcus Cousins and they talked after he decided to join the Golden State Warriors. Cousins explained to Temple his various reasons for making the move.

