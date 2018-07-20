Here's why LeBron James makes sense as a center for the Lakers

What’s the best way for the Los Angeles Lakers to use LeBron James next to Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram? It’s a good problem to have.

I want to watch Lonzo-Hart-Ingram-Kuzma-LeBron every night for 48 minutes more than I want world peace. — Reed (@Reed_nba) July 15, 2018

During an episode of The Lowe Poston July 16, basketball analyst Brian Windhorst wondered if James could be the big man for Los Angeles (via ESPN):

“Do they intend to have LeBron play center? Because KCP is your two guard, right? Who’s your three? [Ingram] Who’s your four? [Bron] What about Kuzma? … So you’re going to have a team that thinks of itself as a legitimate team that is going to start JaVale McGee at center?”

While it sounded strange at first, it could legitimately be in play for the Lakers – especially when they play a team like the Golden State Warriors, who often opt for a more small ball style lineup. James has played just one percent of his career minutes as a center but played as much as nine percent in 2012-13, when the Miami Heat won the NBA title.

Even if the Warriors run a more traditional big like Jordan Bell on the court, it’s worth noting that the Golden State rookie matched up against James both in the 2018 NBA Finals and during their regular season games as well.

From @EricPincus w/us now on @FoxSportsRadio – 'The Lakers Death lineup is going to allow LeBron James to close out games at center next season.' — Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) July 20, 2018

Just speculation for Windhorst, an executive for the Lakers recently told Eric Pincus that this is indeed in the plans for Los Angeles (via Bleacher Report):

“We may not see this on day one, but the coaching staff is eager to see our version of the [Warriors’] Death Lineup with Lonzo [Ball], Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, [Kyle] Kuzma and LeBron.”

This could just be seen at the end of games, of course, but it could also be the best five guys on the court at the same time for head coach Luke Walton.

It makes sense to see Hart next to James, rather than Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, because of his natural ability on open three-pointers and catch-and-shoot attempts. Hart was the MVP of the 2018 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas and someone that has caught LeBron’s attention.

Some things LeBron James likes: national champions (Shabazz Napier, Kemba Walker, Mario Chalmers) + dudes who can hit open catch-and-shoot attempts (Kyle Korver, Ray Allen) so it seems Josh Hart would fit that bill perfectly. More on @hoopshype: https://t.co/8SOuAvQ5j9 👑 pic.twitter.com/S05cGpDzIh — Bryan Kalbrosky (@BryanKalbrosky) July 11, 2018

When the Lakers did not sign any pure shooters in free agency this offseason, it was an indication that James was more likely to play off-ball next year than he had been earlier in his career.

After watching longtime friend Chris Paul finally have someone to share the on-ball duties with last season alongside guard James Harden, especially at this point in his career, it must seem appealing for James. Ball will likely be the primary playmaker for the Lakers in the starting lineup.

Even though some worry about the lack of three-point shooting, a lineup that features James next to Ingram, Kuzma and Hart is far more impressive than a lineup with Caldwell-Pope and McGee. This helps to solve that problem and makes the team a quicker team, more natural to run the transition offense.

No team ran transition offense more than Los Angeles did last season. It was their most-used play type with 19.5 percent of possessions. They were able to score a league-high 23.4 points per game when running this offense.

James, meanwhile, ranked No. 3 overall with 6.5 points per game when in transition. Kuzma was No. 26 overall with 3.8 ppg while Ingram had 3.6 ppg, Hart had 2.7 ppg and Ball had 2.1 ppg.

Expect their efficiency to improve with James on the court, however, as he averaged 2.2 assists per game in transition. This ranked No. 4 overall in the NBA. Ball averaged an impressive 1.7 assists per game on this play type, too, which will be a key component of their fast-paced team when they operate as a small-ball death lineup.