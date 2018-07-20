More Kawhi trade reactions and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
July 20 12:40 AM
In this episode, Anthony Irwin (Locked on Lakers) and Adam Mares (Locked on Nuggets) rank the winners and losers of NBA free agency. Later on in the show, we share 5 things we love about the NBA.
LOCKED ON NBA – Local Experts on the Biggest Stories plus the Scout on all the off-season moves from Locked on NBA
July 19 08:21 PM
David Locke sits down with the Scout, an NBA Scout paid by an NBA team who gives his take on the show. They touch on Kawhi to Toronto and DeMar to San Antonio. Then look at the Lakers with LeBron, Cousins to the Warriors and other moves around the NBA
July 19 07:37 PM
The guys break down the signing of Marcus Smart and what his deal will look like over the long-term. They also get into the impact of the Kawhi Leonard trade to Toronto and what a matchup against the Celtics would like this postseason. Finally, they break down more moves around the NBA, including the Carmelo Anthony trade and the Sixers offseason.
Garrett Temple on Being Traded to Grizzlies, Leaving Kings, Thoughts on LeBron James, DeMarcus Cousins, Kawhi Leonard Moves (Ep. 91) – via HoopsHype.com
July 19 06:56 PM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by 8-year NBA veteran Garrett Temple. Temple talks about being traded from the Sacramento Kings to the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this week, what it was like being dealt for the first time in his career, his fit with Memphis, and how tough it is to leave the Kings. He also reacts to stars like LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and DeMarcus Cousins changing teams in recent weeks.
Kawhi for DeRozan, Smart Stays a Celtic, the Wolves’ Shaky Future, and Pre-Agency(Ep. 303) – via theringer.com
July 19 06:13 PM
The Ringer’s Chris Ryan and Justin Verrier are joined by Haley O’Shaughnessy to discuss the impact of the Toronto Raptors acquiring Kawhi Leonard in exchange for a package led by DeMar DeRozan (0:54), Marcus Smart signing a four-year contract with the Boston Celtics (24:25), the uncertainties surrounding the Minnesota Timberwolves’ stars (29:03), and the next disgruntled stars to leverage their situations (37:12).
🚨🚨KAWHI TRADE with Raptors Beat Writer Doug Smith🚨🚨 – via bballbreakdown.com
July 19 03:29 PM
Have the Raptors finally exercised their demons now that LeBron has gone to the West and they’ve added a top 5 player in the league when healthy? Find out when Coach Nick is joined by the Toronto Star’s Doug Jones – who’s been on the Raptors beat ever since their inception.
July 19 12:51 PM
Chase was joined by Nick Ashooh to break down the fallout from the trade involving Kawhi Leonard and DeMar DeRozan. They looked at what it means for the Wizards and the East, as well as the Lakers and LeBron. Plus, fan questions on Kevin Love.