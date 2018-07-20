More Kawhi trade reactions and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

July 19 08:21 PM

David Locke sits down with the Scout, an NBA Scout paid by an NBA team who gives his take on the show. They touch on Kawhi to Toronto and DeMar to San Antonio. Then look at the Lakers with LeBron, Cousins to the Warriors and other moves around the NBA