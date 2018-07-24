Melo's fit in Houston and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
July 24 07:14 AM
July 24 04:45 AM
Joining Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports this week is Wizards head coach Scott Brooks. Mannix and Brooks discuss Washington’s season, John Wall’s health, the Wizards offseason moves–including bringing in Dwight Howard–and more.
Celtics Late Night on CLNS: The Summer Show | Kawhi Leonard | Marcus Smart | from Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio – via clnsmedia.com
July 23 09:34 PM
Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. Can you believe Isaiah Thomas returning to the Celtics could’ve been a real possibility this summer? That’s the story about 2 weeks following his signing with the Denver Nuggets. ESPN reported that IT reached out to Danny Ainge about a possible return to the team that traded him for Kyrie Irving less than one season ago …
July 23 01:07 PM
The big Summer League Breakdown podcast! Cole and I run through all of the best and worst that we saw at Summer League this year, giving in-depth breakdowns on all of the highest draft picks, the important second year players, and the third year players still stuck in Vegas. If you’re interested in a player, the odds are we likely bounced around to him at some point.
