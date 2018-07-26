Jimmy Butler did not require a cast after recent procedure on his hand

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced that Jimmy Butler underwent a successful, elective procedure on his right hand earlier this week.

NEWS: #Twolves Jimmy Butler underwent a successful, elective right hand procedure on Tuesday. Butler has already returned to offseason activities. Full Release: pic.twitter.com/t90O97nyRM — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) July 26, 2018

Butler, 28, is not currently practicing with Team USA at the minicamp in Las Vegas. According to Shams Charania, he has elected not to attend the workouts this week.

However, the NBA star is expected to return to basketball activities soon. He missed 23 games last season due to injuries.

While there a video that surfaced of Butler either wearing a cast or a bandage during a visit to Pepperdine University, The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski has reported that Butler did not require a long-term cast after the procedure. He reportedly needed to wear it for just 36 hours.

Friend of mine with some soccer students touring Pepperdine on Wednesday & they stumbled upon T’Wolves star Jimmy Butler in the gym – wearing a huge wrap or cast on right hand. I remember he was asked about wearing a wrap in playoffs on same hand & said it was for luck. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/v4I0gl5tyD — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) July 26, 2018