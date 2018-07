Toronto has had a lot of legendary players wear its uniform in a city Drake coined as the “6ix.”

Who’s the best ever? Let’s count down the Top 20 and find out.

20. Hedo Turkoglu

The 16-year veteran played in Toronto in 2010 following an NBA Finals appearance with the Orlando Magic the previous season. In Toronto, Turkoglu started 69 of 74 games and averaged 10.8 points per game.