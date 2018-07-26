Terry Rozier on signing with Puma: 'I feel like I'm very marketable'

Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier has joined NBA veteran Rudy Gay as well as a very talented rookie class on the roster for Puma Basketball.

Terry Rozier agreed to a multi-year deal with Puma a few weeks ago after they made their big NBA push, but they elected to wait to make the announcement until later in the summer after the first wave of signings. Puma views Scary Terry as an extremely marketable rising star. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) July 26, 2018

Rozier, 24, is a former first-round pick who had a successful season for the Celtics last year, especially when star point guard Kyrie Irving was injured. He had previously worn Adidas sneakers on the court during his professional career.

But his contract with the three stripes was terminated in 2017 after he wore Irving’s Nike-branded shoes during shootaround. His college, Louisville, was endorsed by Under Armour so Rozier has had some type of experience with various companies in the industry.

After the deal was announced, the Boston guard said he was “taking over” as a primary face of Puma. While he isn’t expected to have a full-time starting job next year, Rozier is one of the more interesting young players in the league and he played well in the playoffs.

It’s unclear, however, how much more marketable he is than any of the other top players that Puma signed to endorsement deals this summer. They’ve also added first-round picks in the 2018 NBA Draft like DeAndre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, Zhaire Smith and Michael Porter Jr.

According to ESPN’s Nick DePaula, expect Puma to be interested in both Kawhi Leonard and Joel Embiid when they soon become sneaker free agents.

Rozier is not exactly as marketable as Embiid or as talented on the court as Leonard. But he has a solid mix of marketability and skills that should help Puma succeed as they re-launch the basketball side of their company.