12 things you may not know about Yao Ming

1. He suffered a strong hearing loss in one ear as a kid.

2. He didn’t miss a single game till his third NBA season.

3. He calls Dikembe Mutombo ‘uncle’ because he considers him too old to call him ‘brother’.

4. He was the third Chinese player in the NBA after Wang Zhizhi and Mengke Bateer.

5. He was the tallest player on the court each of his NBA games. Shawn Bradley, listed at 7-foot-6, was his tallest opponent in the league.

6. He scored a career-high 41 points vs. Atlanta in 2004.

7. He really missed Steve Francis when he got traded to Orlando.

8. He’s in the wine business.

9. He outscored Shaq five times and outrebounded him eight times in the 18 games they played against each other.

10. He was unanimously appointed president of the Chinese Basketball Association.

11. He made it to the quarter finals of the Olympic tournament twice with China.

12. Gilbert Arenas, Delonte West and Bernard James have played for the club he owns in China.

