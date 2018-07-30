12 things you may not know about Alex English

1. No NBA player scored more points than him between 1979 and 1993.

2. He learned his jump shot from his principal in school.

3. He averaged 25-plus points, 4-plus rebounds and 4-plus assists eight seasons in a row.

4. He never made the All-NBA 1st Team.

5. He has published several poetry books.

6. He made only 18 three-pointers in his NBA career.

7. He has acted in films with Jamiee Lee Curtis, Whoopi Goldberg and Roy Scheider.

8. He’s the only player to average 24-plus points, 5-plus rebounds and 4-plus assists while shooting 50 percent from the field in NBA playoffs history.

9. He missed only five games between 1980 and 1990.

10. He finished his pro career playing for Basket Napoli in Italy.

11. He was the highest-scoring player left off the list of 50 Greatest Players in NBA History in 1996.

12. Bernard King called him to offer condolences after that snub.

