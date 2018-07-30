Knicks' Kevin Knox trained with Kyrie Irving godfather Rod Strickland

New York Knicks forward Kevin Knox recently posted a photo of himself on his Twitter, posing with former NBA point guard Rod Strickland.

Strickland, much like Knox, was selected by the Knicks in the first round and was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie Second Team during his first year in the pros. Later in his career, Strickland led the league in assists (10.5) while playing with the Washington Wizards.

While it’s not surprising that the New York rookie is working with Strickland, it is interesting because the former NBA player is closely connected with Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving. Strickland is Irving’s godfather.

Next offseason, Irving will become a free agent and some believe that the point guard will consider signing with the Knicks. Let’s say Strickland really likes what he sees from Knox. It’s safe to assume word would travel fast to Irving (via SLAM):

“Strickland and Irving’s dad, Drederick, grew up in the same South Bronx housing projects, where they spent countless hours honing their skills in the Mitchel Houses gym. They’d sneak into the building during winter nights, after it closed, when it was too cold to play on PS 154’s outdoor court.”

They have hosted basketball camps together and have remained close as Irving has become one of the best guards in the NBA.

Strickland has also worked with many players over the years. This summer, he’s trained several other players in addition to Knox, including members of the Golden State Warriors. Given the success he had in the NBA, he is obviously more than just a liaison to provide intel for Irving.

But given his strong New York roots, perhaps he wouldn’t mind seeing the Boston guard switch teams and join the Knicks.