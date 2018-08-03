Devin Booker got a shout out from Drake on the new Travis Scott album

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker likely enjoyed the new album “ASTROWORLD” by Travis Scott. The 21-year-old received a shout out on a track.

Drake was featured on the song “SICKO MODE” and included a stanza about the Phoenix guard. He said when he takes his shot, it’s “wet like he’s Book” – who won (and set a record for most made in a round) at the All-Star Game Three-Point Contest in February 2018.

The rapper has publicly supported Kentucky, where Booker played for his sole collegiate season before the guard was selected in the first round of the 2015 NBA draft.

Even though he is an ambassador for the Toronto Raptors, Drake has also worked Booker’s jersey on stage during a concert, as seen below.

This is likely a huge moment for Booker, too, considering he is a big fan of Scott. In fact, Booker said Scott’s was his favorite performance at Coachella in 2017 (via NBPA):

“I’d say Travis Scott the first night. He’s a great performer … Travis Scott was one that most surprised me. He’s a great performer, especially for an environment like that.”

Booker was spotted rocking Scott’s Air Force 1 sneakers before a game last season. He’s a young star but it’s likely rising a bit today with the reference on what will likely be one of the most popular albums of the summer.

Devin Booker wearing the @trvisXX Nike Air Force 1 pic.twitter.com/uZJJgi9pn5 — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) December 22, 2017

Related Devin Booker is someone all major sneaker brands will likely target