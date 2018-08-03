Mid-summer power rankings and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

August 03 01:38 AM

Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. The guys welcome Matt Moore (The Action Network) to discuss all things related to the NBA’s new partnership with MGM. Where did it come from? What might it mean moving forward? All that good stuff. They also discuss the week’s funniest headlines and once again celebrate with some of their favorite random aspect of the league. Background reading mentioned in the show: Scott Kaufman interview.Matt on the partnership …