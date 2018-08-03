Mid-summer power rankings and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth – via espn.com
August 03 03:04 AM
ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth joins The Woj Pod to discuss the impact legalized gambling will have on the NBA, sideline reporting, NBA twitter and much more — including ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini joining them in studio.
August 03 01:38 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. The guys welcome Matt Moore (The Action Network) to discuss all things related to the NBA’s new partnership with MGM. Where did it come from? What might it mean moving forward? All that good stuff. They also discuss the week’s funniest headlines and once again celebrate with some of their favorite random aspect of the league. Background reading mentioned in the show: Scott Kaufman interview.Matt on the partnership …
August 03 12:17 AM
In this episode of the podcast, Sam is joined by Cole Zwicker where the pair discuss the Carmelo Anthony/Dennis Schroder/PHI trade. Then, they get back into breaking down all of the prospects in the NBA, finishing off the Eastern Conference by discussing those in the Southeast Division. Again, the cut-offs here are 1995 birthdates or later, or players on rookie contracts under the age of 27 …
Mid-Summer Power Rankings — Eastern Conference – via NBA.com
August 02 07:41 PM
Sekou Smith, John Schuhmann and Michael Lee of Yahoo! Sports break down each team in the Eastern Conference as they analyze Schuhmann’s NBA.com mid-summer Power Rankings. via Knit
Comments