Michael Beasley : Chinese League import MVP in 2016

If you think he’s trigger happy in the NBA, you should have watched him in China. In his second stint in the CBA in 2015-16, Beasley averaged 31.9 ppg with almost 0.66 field goal attempts per minute. (For context: That’s more than James Harden or LeBron James in the 2018 playoffs).

After winning the All-Star Game MVP, he beat Lester Hudson for the imports MVP award, then joined the Houston Rockets and shot a lot there too.