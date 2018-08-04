16 things you may not know about Peja Stojakovic

1. He was the first European player to finish in the Top 4 in the MVP vote.

2. He’s one of only three players to win the NBA title, World Championship and Eurobasket. The others are Pau Gasol and Toni Kukoc.

3. His dad fought against the Croatian Army at the start of the Yugoslav wars in the early 90’s.

4. He acquired Greek citizenship in 1994. His Greek name is Prentragk Kinis Stogiakovits.

5. He led the Euroleague in scoring at age 20.

6. The only Euro players to average more points than him in the NBA are Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kristaps Porzingis.

7. Only Kevin Garnett scored more points than him in 2003-04.

8. He led the NBA in Offensive Win Shares that season.

9. He requested a trade from Sacramento in 2004. He would eventually be moved for Ron Artest in 2006.

10. He was the first player in NBA history to start a game off by scoring 20 consecutive points It happened against the Bobcats in 2006.

11. He shot only 41.8 percent from the field in the playoffs.

12. He bought a home in Miami for $3.7 million in 2012 and listed it for sale at $8.9 million in 2015.

13. He was drafted between Kobe Bryant and Steve Nash.

14. Wrestler Kevin Nash had a dog named after him for some reason.

15. He played two games with the Toronto Raptors.

16. He won the NBA title in his final game as a player.

