An interview with Brad Stevens and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

August 06 11:40 PM

Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. With training camp arriving within view we rip through the NBA’s Vegas over-unders and give our takes on which teams will exceed or fall below expectations in rapid fire action. WIll the Celtics exceed their projected 57.5?

We bid farewell to Greg Monroe after his half season with the Celtics as he headed north for a minimum contract with the Raptors today …