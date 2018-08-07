An interview with Brad Stevens and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

USA Today Sports

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!

August 07 04:19 AM
Joining Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports this week is Celtics coach Brad Stevens. Mannix and Stevens look back on Boston’s Game 7 loss, LeBron’s decision to leave the conference, how Stevens approaches his starting lineup this season, Kyrie Irving’s loomin
August 06 11:40 PM

Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. With training camp arriving within view we rip through the NBA’s Vegas over-unders and give our takes on which teams will exceed or fall below expectations in rapid fire action. WIll the Celtics exceed their projected 57.5?

We bid farewell to Greg Monroe after his half season with the Celtics as he headed north for a minimum contract with the Raptors today …

August 06 02:21 PM
In this episode, Cole Zwicker joins Sam on the podcast and chats about the Southwest Division. First, they break down the Rockets’ offseason, and chat if they’re better or worse equipped to take down the Warriors next season.  Next, they break down all of the prospects in the Southwest Division, including the Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs …
August 06 10:02 AM
Shaquille O’Neal opens the show talking about his son Shareef’s message to LeBron James Jr, and Shaq has some advice for Bronny about not worrying about how great his father is but just be as great as he can be. We also touch on Dwyane Wade wanting to bring the SuperSonics back to Seattle, and Shaq thinks that he already has a deal working behind the scenes to possibly move a team like Brooklyn …
August 06 09:45 AM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy talks to Frank Urbina about his new article that ranks the Top-30 shooting guards in the NBA for the 2018-19 season. Urbina discusses his criteria for the list, why he ranked each shooting guard where he did and some of his controversial selections.

