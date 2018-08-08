NBA podcasts du jour: The ones you need to listen today

August 08 12:45 AM

John Wall is upset he not talked about as a top 5 PG, but is he? John Karalis (@RedsArmy_John) & Jake Madison (@NOLAJake) discuss that, Vegas over/unders for NBA win totals, and what we hope to see when the Christmas Day games are announced on Wednesday