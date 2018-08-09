NBA Free Agency 2019: Centers

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
Restricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
21.3 ppg, 12.3 rpg
One of the most skilled bigs in league history. His defense needs to get better but his offensive game is absurdly productive.
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Golden State Warriors
25.2 ppg, 12.9 rpg
It’s rare to see a player return from a torn Achilles and fully regain their pre-injury form. Will DeMarcus Cousins be the exception to the rule? If he is, the Warriors are only going to be more unfair next year.
3. Myles Turner
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Indiana Pacers
12.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg
Like Porzingis, he is also unique because he can protect the paint on defense and knock down triples on offense. He’ll need to get more consistent, but Turner has special upside.
4. Al Horford
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: Boston Celtics
12.9 ppg, 7.4 rpg
He doesn’t score a bunch of points, but his all-around game is excellent. Few big men have Horford’s blend of playmaking and defensive aptitude.
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
12.0 ppg, 15.2 rpg
He’s entering his 30’s but even so, he’s still an outstanding rebounder and pick-and-roll finisher. His screen-setting should help with Dennis Smith Jr. and Luka Doncic’s development.
6. Marc Gasol
Player Option / Center / 7-1 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
17.2 ppg, 8.1 rpg
His skill as an outside shooter and passer should help his game age nicely.
Player Option / Center / 7-0 / Team: Miami Heat
14.0 ppg, 11.4 rpg
Was a disappointment in 2017-18 from start to finish, but now that he’s healthy and more focused, he could better prove his worth. When engaged, he’s an elite finisher, rebounder and rim protector.
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Toronto Raptors
12.7 ppg, 8.6 rpg
A throwback center with a strong backdown game and soft touch around the rim. Even improved as a three-point shooter last season when he made 40.5 percent of his career-high 74 attempts. Liability defensively since he can’t switch onto guards.
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Orlando Magic
16.5 ppg, 9.2 rpg
He’s expanding his three-point ability, which is helping him become a more well-rounded scorer. Really strong out of the post too, as well as an underrated passer. Not a great defender, although he makes up for it with his rebounding.
10. Enes Kanter
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
14.1 ppg, 11.0 rpg
Great scorer down low and a fantastic finisher out of the pick-and-roll, his problem is his lack of a three-point shot and subpar defensive contributions.
11. Dwight Howard
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Washington Wizards
16.6 ppg, 12.5 rpg
Although he’s into his 30’s, he’s still a great rebounder and a decent rim-protector. Running out of time to change the narrative on his career, and prove he can be serious and contribute to a winning team and healthy locker room.
12. Brook Lopez
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
13.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg
One of the few big men in the league who can shoot threes and protect the paint at above-average rates. He’s already in his 30’s, but his game should age nicely thanks to his high skill level.
