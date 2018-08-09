USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2019: Centers

NBA Free Agency 2019: Centers

Restricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
21.3 ppg, 12.3 rpg

One of the most skilled bigs in league history. His defense needs to get better but his offensive game is absurdly productive. 
Agent: Leon Rose
2018/19 Earnings: $7,839,435
Career Earnings: $17,880,600
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Golden State Warriors
25.2 ppg, 12.9 rpg

It’s rare to see a player return from a torn Achilles and fully regain their pre-injury form. Will DeMarcus Cousins be the exception to the rule? If he is, the Warriors are only going to be more unfair next year.
Agent: Jarinn Akana
2018/19 Earnings: $5,337,000
Career Earnings: $80,711,986
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Indiana Pacers
12.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg

Like Porzingis, he is also unique because he can protect the paint on defense and knock down triples on offense. He’ll need to get more consistent, but Turner has special upside. 
Agent:
2018/19 Earnings: $3,294,994
Career Earnings: $7,391,520
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: Boston Celtics
12.9 ppg, 7.4 rpg

He doesn’t score a bunch of points, but his all-around game is excellent. Few big men have Horford’s blend of playmaking and defensive aptitude. 
Agent: Jason Glushon
2018/19 Earnings: $28,928,710
Career Earnings: $129,458,059
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
12.0 ppg, 15.2 rpg

He’s entering his 30’s but even so, he’s still an outstanding rebounder and pick-and-roll finisher. His screen-setting should help with Dennis Smith Jr. and Luka Doncic’s development. 
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $22,897,200
Career Earnings: $106,710,175
Player Option / Center / 7-1 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
17.2 ppg, 8.1 rpg

His skill as an outside shooter and passer should help his game age nicely. 
Agent: Steve Heumann
2018/19 Earnings: $24,119,025
Career Earnings: $128,292,718
Player Option / Center / 7-0 / Team: Miami Heat
14.0 ppg, 11.4 rpg

Was a disappointment in 2017-18 from start to finish, but now that he’s healthy and more focused, he could better prove his worth. When engaged, he’s an elite finisher, rebounder and rim protector.
Agent: Sean Kennedy
2018/19 Earnings: $24,434,262
Career Earnings: $49,157,652
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Toronto Raptors
12.7 ppg, 8.6 rpg

A throwback center with a strong backdown game and soft touch around the rim. Even improved as a three-point shooter last season when he made 40.5 percent of his career-high 74 attempts. Liability defensively since he can’t switch onto guards.
Agent: Leon Rose
2018/19 Earnings: $16,539,326
Career Earnings: $45,082,618
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Orlando Magic
16.5 ppg, 9.2 rpg

He’s expanding his three-point ability, which is helping him become a more well-rounded scorer. Really strong out of the post too, as well as an underrated passer. Not a great defender, although he makes up for it with his rebounding.
Agent: Rade Filipovich
2018/19 Earnings: $12,750,000
Career Earnings: $42,838,639
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
14.1 ppg, 11.0 rpg

Great scorer down low and a fantastic finisher out of the pick-and-roll, his problem is his lack of a three-point shot and subpar defensive contributions.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $18,622,514
Career Earnings: $74,898,362
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Washington Wizards
16.6 ppg, 12.5 rpg

Although he’s into his 30’s, he’s still a great rebounder and a decent rim-protector. Running out of time to change the narrative on his career, and prove he can be serious and contribute to a winning team and healthy locker room.
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2018/19 Earnings: $23,500,000
Career Earnings: $210,235,761
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
13.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg

One of the few big men in the league who can shoot threes and protect the paint at above-average rates. He’s already in his 30’s, but his game should age nicely thanks to his high skill level.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2018/19 Earnings: $3,382,000
Career Earnings: $117,423,487

