NBA Free Agency 2019: Point Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Boston Celtics
24.4 ppg, 5.1 apg

Like Leonard, his market next summer could fluctuate depending on how he looks returning from a long layoff. Regardless, he’s one of the best point guards in the game, so he shouldn’t have a problem landing a monster deal.
Agent: Jeff Wechsler
2018/19 Earnings: $20,099,189
Career Earnings: $75,108,436
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
22.1 ppg, 5.6 apg

For the past three seasons, Kemba Walker has performed like an elite point guard but has been getting paid like merely a good one. That will undoubtedly change next offseason.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $12,000,000
Career Earnings: $46,199,401
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Boston Celtics
11.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg

Still needs to improve his consistency, but he has good upside as a shoot-first lead guard. Coming off a breakout 2017-18 campaign.
Agent: Aaron Turner
2018/19 Earnings: $3,050,389
Career Earnings: $5,719,320
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Denver Nuggets
15.2 ppg, 4.8 apg

How he looks after another full summer to get healthy is one of this upcoming season’s most interesting storylines. Should thrive playing for an offense-heavy Nuggets team. 
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
2018/19 Earnings: $2,029,463
Career Earnings: $30,175,846
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
15.5 ppg, 5.2 apg

A more exciting player in theory than practice, D’Angelo Russell needs to prove he can reach his potential this season or risk costing himself money on his next contract. 
Agent: Austin Brown
2018/19 Earnings: $7,019,698
Career Earnings: $15,998,280
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
17.7 ppg, 5.0 apg

He somewhat struggled to adjust to playing next to a ball-dominant wing in Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he was still solid overall with the Bucks. Should get even better playing for Mike Budenholzer. 
Agent: Rich Paul
2018/19 Earnings: $15,000,000
Career Earnings: $62,104,069
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Miami Heat
17.3 ppg, 4.8 apg

You can start to see signs of regression, which makes sense since he’ll be entering his age-32 season next year. Still, he’s coming off an All-Star campaign and is one of the better point guards in the NBA.
Agent: Rade Filipovich
2018/19 Earnings: $18,109,175
Career Earnings: $77,379,858
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Team: Utah Jazz
13.1 ppg, 5.3 apg

Solid starting point guard. Averaged a career low in assists but a career high in points last season. As he got more acclimated with Quin Snyder’s system, his production improved later in the year.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $14,800,000
Career Earnings: $55,216,408
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Indiana Pacers
12.4 ppg, 5.3 apg

He led the league in assist-to-turnover ratio and three-point percentage last season. Apt defender thanks to his quick feet and long arms.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $10,000,000
Career Earnings: $33,059,051
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
13.0 ppg, 3.2 apg

Excels playing off the ball or on it. Nearly a 40 percent three-point shooter for his career who defends other point guards well. Important locker-room guy.
Agent: Danielle Cantor
2018/19 Earnings: $1,544,951
Career Earnings: $2,237,611
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
12.6 ppg, 6.6 apg

One of the most underrated floor generals in the NBA. Was second in the league in assist-to-turnover ratio last season. If his three-point shot can get more consistent, he could become a load to defend.
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
2018/19 Earnings: $1,656,092
Career Earnings: $4,641,095
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
14.2 ppg, 7.0 apg

Hasn’t proven to be a great fit for the Timberwolves, playing next to so many ball-dominant players. Still a beast in transition and, occasionally, as a one-on-one scorer.
Agent: JR Hensley
2018/19 Earnings: $19,000,000
Career Earnings: $58,355,440
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
12.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg

Missed most of 2017-18 with injury. When healthy, he’s one of the best defenders the point-guard position has to offer. Respectable outside shooter, so he’s never been a negative on offense.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $5,027,028
Career Earnings: $20,774,362
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
8.3 ppg, 8.2 apg

He’s getting up there in age, but he’s still a productive point guard (especially in the playoffs) who can rack up assists and wreak havoc defensively by jumping passing lanes. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $9,000,000
Career Earnings: $88,622,794

