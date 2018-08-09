NBA Free Agency 2019: Point Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1. Kyrie Irving
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Boston Celtics
24.4 ppg, 5.1 apg
Like Leonard, his market next summer could fluctuate depending on how he looks returning from a long layoff. Regardless, he’s one of the best point guards in the game, so he shouldn’t have a problem landing a monster deal.
2. Kemba Walker
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
22.1 ppg, 5.6 apg
For the past three seasons, Kemba Walker has performed like an elite point guard but has been getting paid like merely a good one. That will undoubtedly change next offseason.
3. Terry Rozier
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Boston Celtics
11.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg
Still needs to improve his consistency, but he has good upside as a shoot-first lead guard. Coming off a breakout 2017-18 campaign.
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Denver Nuggets
15.2 ppg, 4.8 apg
How he looks after another full summer to get healthy is one of this upcoming season’s most interesting storylines. Should thrive playing for an offense-heavy Nuggets team.
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
15.5 ppg, 5.2 apg
A more exciting player in theory than practice, D’Angelo Russell needs to prove he can reach his potential this season or risk costing himself money on his next contract.
6. Eric Bledsoe
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
17.7 ppg, 5.0 apg
He somewhat struggled to adjust to playing next to a ball-dominant wing in Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he was still solid overall with the Bucks. Should get even better playing for Mike Budenholzer.
7. Goran Dragic
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Miami Heat
17.3 ppg, 4.8 apg
You can start to see signs of regression, which makes sense since he’ll be entering his age-32 season next year. Still, he’s coming off an All-Star campaign and is one of the better point guards in the NBA.
8. Ricky Rubio
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Team: Utah Jazz
13.1 ppg, 5.3 apg
Solid starting point guard. Averaged a career low in assists but a career high in points last season. As he got more acclimated with Quin Snyder’s system, his production improved later in the year.
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Indiana Pacers
12.4 ppg, 5.3 apg
He led the league in assist-to-turnover ratio and three-point percentage last season. Apt defender thanks to his quick feet and long arms.
10. Malcolm Brogdon
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
13.0 ppg, 3.2 apg
Excels playing off the ball or on it. Nearly a 40 percent three-point shooter for his career who defends other point guards well. Important locker-room guy.
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
12.6 ppg, 6.6 apg
One of the most underrated floor generals in the NBA. Was second in the league in assist-to-turnover ratio last season. If his three-point shot can get more consistent, he could become a load to defend.
12. Jeff Teague
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
14.2 ppg, 7.0 apg
Hasn’t proven to be a great fit for the Timberwolves, playing next to so many ball-dominant players. Still a beast in transition and, occasionally, as a one-on-one scorer.
13. Patrick Beverley
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
12.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg
Missed most of 2017-18 with injury. When healthy, he’s one of the best defenders the point-guard position has to offer. Respectable outside shooter, so he’s never been a negative on offense.
14. Rajon Rondo
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
8.3 ppg, 8.2 apg
He’s getting up there in age, but he’s still a productive point guard (especially in the playoffs) who can rack up assists and wreak havoc defensively by jumping passing lanes.
