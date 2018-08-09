NBA Free Agency 2019: Power Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
22.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg
One of the most unique talents in the NBA thanks to his blend of rim protection and three-point touch. He’s coming off a major injury (ACL tear) so it’ll be important to note how he looks upon his return. Will his return even be in the 2018-19 season?
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-11 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
23.1 ppg, 8.5 rpg
He had a nice bounce-back season in 2017-18. Great scorer in the post and out of the midrange.
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
16.1 ppg, 8.0 rpg
He’s coming off the best season of his career, and should thrive either playing the 4 next to Anthony Davis or the 5 next to Nikola Mirotic.
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
18.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg
Tobias Harris’ improvements as an three-point shooter have helped him blossom into the prototypical modern-day stretch four.
5. Paul Millsap
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Denver Nuggets
14.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg
His numbers fell off last year due to missing a large portion of the season with a wrist injury. When healthy, he’s one of the most versatile big men in the league.
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
15.6 ppg, 7.4 rpg
Had the best year of his career in 2017-18. Finally began to realize his potential as an impactful stretch-4 type. Great fit next to Anthony Davis thanks to the floor-spacing he provides.
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Washington Wizards
11.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg
A tough power forward with decent scoring touch from the outside. The type of enforcer you want to have a role on your team.
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Boston Celtics
13.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg
Provides the Celtics with an element of toughness they wouldn’t have without him. Solid scoring big man who can iso, post-up and shoot the long ball.
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
11.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg
Despite lacking much of an outside shot, he’s a decently well-rounded scorer, who can get buckets down low or on the perimeter.
10. Larry Nance Jr
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
8.7 points, 6.8 rpg
Bouncy big man with decent shooting touch extending out to the midrange area. Reliable player, doesn’t try to do things that are outside of his skill set.
11. Taj Gibson
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
12.2 ppg, 7.1 rpg
Tough, throwback big with a decent jumper. Hard-nosed defender.
12. Bobby Portis
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Chicago Bulls
13.2 ppg, 6.8 rpg
On his way to becoming a true three-point threat, which is impressive considering he’s nearly 7-feet tall. Still needs to improve his defense and rebounding.
13. Al-Farouq Aminu
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
9.3 ppg, 7.6 rpg
Not much of a scorer, but did hit a career-high 36.9 percent of his threes last year. Very able team defender who racks up steals and blocks.
14. Dirk Nowitzki
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
12.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg
One of the greatest big men ever, it remains to be seen whether the German 7-footer will hang them up next summer or give it a go for one more season. He says it depends on how he does in 2018-19.
15. Michael Beasley
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg
Great scorer who doesn’t contribute much on the defensive end.
