NBA Free Agency 2019: Power Forwards

Restricted / Power Forward / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
22.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg

One of the most unique talents in the NBA thanks to his blend of rim protection and three-point touch. He’s coming off a major injury (ACL tear) so it’ll be important to note how he looks upon his return. Will his return even be in the 2018-19 season? 
Agent: Janis Porzingis
2018/19 Earnings: $5,697,054
Career Earnings: $12,953,040
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-11 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
23.1 ppg, 8.5 rpg

He had a nice bounce-back season in 2017-18. Great scorer in the post and out of the midrange. 
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $22,347,015
Career Earnings: $147,618,922
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
16.1 ppg, 8.0 rpg

He’s coming off the best season of his career, and should thrive either playing the 4 next to Anthony Davis or the 5 next to Nikola Mirotic. 
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2018/19 Earnings: $8,641,000
Career Earnings: $13,545,962
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
18.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg

Tobias Harris’ improvements as an three-point shooter have helped him blossom into the prototypical modern-day stretch four. 
Agent: Torrel Harris
2018/19 Earnings: $14,800,000
Career Earnings: $55,749,880
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Denver Nuggets
14.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg

His numbers fell off last year due to missing a large portion of the season with a wrist injury. When healthy, he’s one of the most versatile big men in the league. 
Agent: DeAngelo Simmons
2018/19 Earnings: $29,230,769
Career Earnings: $121,314,973
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
15.6 ppg, 7.4 rpg

Had the best year of his career in 2017-18. Finally began to realize his potential as an impactful stretch-4 type. Great fit next to Anthony Davis thanks to the floor-spacing he provides.
Agent: Igor Crespo
2018/19 Earnings: $12,500,000
Career Earnings: $29,131,175
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Washington Wizards
11.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg

A tough power forward with decent scoring touch from the outside. The type of enforcer you want to have a role on your team.
Agent: Rich Paul
2018/19 Earnings: $8,600,000
Career Earnings: $32,031,329
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Boston Celtics
13.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg

Provides the Celtics with an element of toughness they wouldn’t have without him. Solid scoring big man who can iso, post-up and shoot the long ball.
Agent: Rich Paul
2018/19 Earnings: $5,375,000
Career Earnings: $22,928,419
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
11.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg

Despite lacking much of an outside shot, he’s a decently well-rounded scorer, who can get buckets down low or on the perimeter. 
Agent: Jim Tanner
2018/19 Earnings: $13,764,045
Career Earnings: $81,810,523
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
8.7 points, 6.8 rpg

Bouncy big man with decent shooting touch extending out to the midrange area. Reliable player, doesn’t try to do things that are outside of his skill set.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $2,272,390
Career Earnings: $3,834,662
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
12.2 ppg, 7.1 rpg

Tough, throwback big with a decent jumper. Hard-nosed defender.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $14,000,000
Career Earnings: $52,275,668
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Chicago Bulls
13.2 ppg, 6.8 rpg

On his way to becoming a true three-point threat, which is impressive considering he’s nearly 7-feet tall. Still needs to improve his defense and rebounding.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $2,494,346
Career Earnings: $4,361,160
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
9.3 ppg, 7.6 rpg

Not much of a scorer, but did hit a career-high 36.9 percent of his threes last year. Very able team defender who racks up steals and blocks.
Agent: Raymond Brothers
2018/19 Earnings: $6,957,105
Career Earnings: $35,502,591
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
12.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg

One of the greatest big men ever, it remains to be seen whether the German 7-footer will hang them up next summer or give it a go for one more season. He says it depends on how he does in 2018-19.
Agent: Holger Geschwindner
2018/19 Earnings: $5,000,000
Career Earnings: $246,646,362
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg

Great scorer who doesn’t contribute much on the defensive end.
Agent: Derrick Powell
2018/19 Earnings: $3,500,000
Career Earnings: $29,890,969

