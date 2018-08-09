USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2019: Shooting Guards

Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Golden State Warriors
20.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg

One of the best shooters in league history, Klay Thompson is also an extremely able defender who seemingly never gets injured. 2019 will likely be the summer he gets his first huge contract.
Agent: Greg Lawrence
2018/19 Earnings: $18,988,725
Career Earnings: $59,318,274
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
22.2 ppg, 4.9 apg

Awesome two-way 2-guard. He’s an extremely efficient scorer, a good playmaker and a tough-nosed defender.
Agent: Bernie Lee
2018/19 Earnings: $19,841,627
Career Earnings: $60,025,227
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Indiana Pacers
19.4 ppg, 5.2 apg

One of three players to average at least 19 points, four rebounds and four assists last year while shooting over 39 percent from three. Strong all-around game, and should form a productive partnership with Victor Oladipo.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2018/19 Earnings: $12,400,000
Career Earnings: $63,831,924
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
17.1 ppg, 3.0 apg

Getting up there in age, but still one of the best outside shooters the league has to offer.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2018/19 Earnings: $12,250,000
Career Earnings: $78,516,715
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg

Really good defender and rebounder from the 2-guard spot, and finally hit an above-average rate of his threes last year. If that proves to be sustainable, he should thrive playing with LeBron James.
Agent: Rich Paul
2018/19 Earnings: $12,000,000
Career Earnings: $29,741,533
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Toronto Raptors
8.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg

His three-point marks have fallen off over recent years, but as long as they stay around league average, he’s a positive player thanks to his impressive defense.
Agent: Joe Branch
2018/19 Earnings: $10,000,000
Career Earnings: $42,607,624
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
9.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg

Jack of all trades, master of none. Though he can defend, distribute, create his own shot and spot up from deep, he doesn’t do any of those things at an elite level.
Agent: Reggie Brown
2018/19 Earnings: $4,449,000
Career Earnings: $30,820,574

