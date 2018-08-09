NBA Free Agency 2019: Shooting Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Golden State Warriors
20.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg
|
One of the best shooters in league history, Klay Thompson is also an extremely able defender who seemingly never gets injured. 2019 will likely be the summer he gets his first huge contract.
|
2. Jimmy Butler
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
22.2 ppg, 4.9 apg
|
Awesome two-way 2-guard. He’s an extremely efficient scorer, a good playmaker and a tough-nosed defender.
|
3. Tyreke Evans
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Indiana Pacers
19.4 ppg, 5.2 apg
|
One of three players to average at least 19 points, four rebounds and four assists last year while shooting over 39 percent from three. Strong all-around game, and should form a productive partnership with Victor Oladipo.
|
4. JJ Redick
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
17.1 ppg, 3.0 apg
|
Getting up there in age, but still one of the best outside shooters the league has to offer.
|
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg
|
Really good defender and rebounder from the 2-guard spot, and finally hit an above-average rate of his threes last year. If that proves to be sustainable, he should thrive playing with LeBron James.
|
6. Danny Green
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Toronto Raptors
8.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg
|
His three-point marks have fallen off over recent years, but as long as they stay around league average, he’s a positive player thanks to his impressive defense.
|
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
9.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg
|
Jack of all trades, master of none. Though he can defend, distribute, create his own shot and spot up from deep, he doesn’t do any of those things at an elite level.
Uncategorized, Jimmy Butler, Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves
Comments