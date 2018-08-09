NBA Free Agency 2019: Small Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1. Kevin Durant
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
26.4 ppg, 6.8 rpg
One of the three best players in the NBA. Will the summer of 2019 finally be the offseason where Kevin Durant starts listening to free-agent pitches again?
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Toronto Raptors
16.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg
His market will be determined by how he looks with the Raptors. If he’s back at full health, he’ll land a max deal somewhere. On the other hand, if he’s still laboring and forced to miss game time, his free agency will get more interesting.
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
20.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg
One of the most underrated wings in basketball. He scores efficiently, as well as distributes, rebounds and defends all at above-average rates for his position.
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
18.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg
He’s still just entering his prime even though it feels like he’s been around forever. Good scorer, especially out of the post, but just an average three-point threat.
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Chicago Bulls
12.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg
Before his latest ACL tear, he was playing the best basketball of his career, averaging over 20 points and six rebounds per game. It remains to be seen whether he can regain that form.
6. Trevor Ariza
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Phoenix Suns
11.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg
Not that young, but still one of the best 3-and-D players in the NBA.
7. Kelly Oubre
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Washington Wizards
11.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg
He’s an athletic wing coming off a career shooting year from three at 34.1 percent. An athletic specimen with great size for a wing. As his shot continues to improve, the more his impact will grow.
8. Rudy Gay
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
11.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg
Had a solid comeback season in his return last year from a torn Achilles. Can still score when called upon, though not at the high-volume pace of his prime.
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
14.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg
Shot a career-high 40.2 percent from three and averaged a career-best 14.3 points per game last year.
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
9.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg
He lacks any semblance of a jump shot, but he produces points as a cutter and when posting up. Couple that with his elite wing defense, and you have a solid, underrated player.
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 0-0 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
7.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg
Doesn’t get much credit, but a do-the-dirty-work player who you ultimately want on your side. Fits the 3-and-D archetype perfectly.
12. CJ Miles
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Toronto Raptors
10.0 ppg, 2.2 rpg
A straight-up bucket-getter off the bench, who likes to knock down three-pointers whether as a spot-up shooter or coming off screens.
