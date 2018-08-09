USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2019: Small Forwards

Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
26.4 ppg, 6.8 rpg

One of the three best players in the NBA. Will the summer of 2019 finally be the offseason where Kevin Durant starts listening to free-agent pitches again?
Agent: Rich Kleiman
2018/19 Earnings: $30,000,000
Career Earnings: $157,183,333
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Toronto Raptors
16.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg

His market will be determined by how he looks with the Raptors. If he’s back at full health, he’ll land a max deal somewhere. On the other hand, if he’s still laboring and forced to miss game time, his free agency will get more interesting. 
Agent: Brian Elfus
2018/19 Earnings: $20,099,188
Career Earnings: $60,899,944
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
20.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg

One of the most underrated wings in basketball. He scores efficiently, as well as distributes, rebounds and defends all at above-average rates for his position. 
Agent: Michael Lindeman
2018/19 Earnings: $13,000,000
Career Earnings: $46,177,719
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
18.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg

He’s still just entering his prime even though it feels like he’s been around forever. Good scorer, especially out of the post, but just an average three-point threat.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $24,107,258
Career Earnings: $57,874,032
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Chicago Bulls
12.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg

Before his latest ACL tear, he was playing the best basketball of his career, averaging over 20 points and six rebounds per game. It remains to be seen whether he can regain that form.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $20,000,000
Career Earnings: $22,239,712
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Phoenix Suns
11.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg

Not that young, but still one of the best 3-and-D players in the NBA.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2018/19 Earnings: $15,000,000
Career Earnings: $74,995,477
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Washington Wizards
11.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg

He’s an athletic wing coming off a career shooting year from three at 34.1 percent. An athletic specimen with great size for a wing. As his shot continues to improve, the more his impact will grow.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $3,208,630
Career Earnings: $6,019,920
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
11.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg

Had a solid comeback season in his return last year from a torn Achilles. Can still score when called upon, though not at the high-volume pace of his prime.
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2018/19 Earnings: $10,087,200
Career Earnings: $124,025,870
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
14.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg

Shot a career-high 40.2 percent from three and averaged a career-best 14.3 points per game last year.
Agent: Jason Ranne
2018/19 Earnings: $10,500,000
Career Earnings: $21,091,796
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
9.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg

He lacks any semblance of a jump shot, but he produces points as a cutter and when posting up. Couple that with his elite wing defense, and you have a solid, underrated player.
Agent: Leon Rose
2018/19 Earnings: $13,000,000
Career Earnings: $46,760,923
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 0-0 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
7.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg

Doesn’t get much credit, but a do-the-dirty-work player who you ultimately want on your side. Fits the 3-and-D archetype perfectly.
Agent: Francois Nyam
2018/19 Earnings: $4,320,500
Career Earnings: $25,811,485
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Toronto Raptors
10.0 ppg, 2.2 rpg

A straight-up bucket-getter off the bench, who likes to knock down three-pointers whether as a spot-up shooter or coming off screens.
Agent: Doug Neustadt
2018/19 Earnings: $8,333,333
Career Earnings: $41,480,813

