NBA Free Agency 2019: The top players

|
1. Kevin Durant
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
26.4 ppg, 6.8 rpg
|
One of the three best players in the NBA. Will the summer of 2019 finally be the offseason where Kevin Durant starts listening to free-agent pitches again?
|
Restricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
21.3 ppg, 12.3 rpg
|
One of the most skilled bigs in league history. His defense needs to get better but his offensive game is absurdly productive.
|
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Toronto Raptors
16.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg
|
His market will be determined by how he looks with the Raptors. If he’s back at full health, he’ll land a max deal somewhere. On the other hand, if he’s still laboring and forced to miss game time, his free agency will get more interesting.
|
4. Kyrie Irving
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Boston Celtics
24.4 ppg, 5.1 apg
|
Like Leonard, his market next summer could fluctuate depending on how he looks returning from a long layoff. Regardless, he’s one of the best point guards in the game, so he shouldn’t have a problem landing a monster deal.
|
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Golden State Warriors
20.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg
|
One of the best shooters in league history, Klay Thompson is also an extremely able defender who seemingly never gets injured. 2019 will likely be the summer he gets his first huge contract.
|
6. Jimmy Butler
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
22.2 ppg, 4.9 apg
|
Awesome two-way 2-guard. He’s an extremely efficient scorer, a good playmaker and a tough-nosed defender.
|
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
22.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg
|
One of the most unique talents in the NBA thanks to his blend of rim protection and three-point touch. He’s coming off a major injury (ACL tear) so it’ll be important to note how he looks upon his return. Will his return even be in the 2018-19 season?
|
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Golden State Warriors
25.2 ppg, 12.9 rpg
|
It’s rare to see a player return from a torn Achilles and fully regain their pre-injury form. Will DeMarcus Cousins be the exception to the rule? If he is, the Warriors are only going to be more unfair next year.
|
9. Kemba Walker
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
22.1 ppg, 5.6 apg
|
For the past three seasons, Kemba Walker has performed like an elite point guard but has been getting paid like merely a good one. That will undoubtedly change next offseason.
|
10. Myles Turner
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Indiana Pacers
12.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg
|
Like Porzingis, he is also unique because he can protect the paint on defense and knock down triples on offense. He’ll need to get more consistent, but Turner has special upside.
|
11. Al Horford
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: Boston Celtics
12.9 ppg, 7.4 rpg
|
He doesn’t score a bunch of points, but his all-around game is excellent. Few big men have Horford’s blend of playmaking and defensive aptitude.
|
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-11 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
23.1 ppg, 8.5 rpg
|
He had a nice bounce-back season in 2017-18. Great scorer in the post and out of the midrange.
|
13. Khris Middleton
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
20.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg
|
One of the most underrated wings in basketball. He scores efficiently, as well as distributes, rebounds and defends all at above-average rates for his position.
|
14. Julius Randle
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
16.1 ppg, 8.0 rpg
|
He’s coming off the best season of his career, and should thrive either playing the 4 next to Anthony Davis or the 5 next to Nikola Mirotic.
|
15. DeAndre Jordan
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
12.0 ppg, 15.2 rpg
|
He’s entering his 30’s but even so, he’s still an outstanding rebounder and pick-and-roll finisher. His screen-setting should help with Dennis Smith Jr. and Luka Doncic’s development.
|
16. Terry Rozier
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Boston Celtics
11.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg
|
Still needs to improve his consistency, but he has good upside as a shoot-first lead guard. Coming off a breakout 2017-18 campaign.
|
17. Marc Gasol
Player Option / Center / 7-1 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
17.2 ppg, 8.1 rpg
|
His skill as an outside shooter and passer should help his game age nicely.
|
18. Tobias Harris
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
18.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg
|
Tobias Harris’ improvements as an three-point shooter have helped him blossom into the prototypical modern-day stretch four.
|
19. Paul Millsap
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Denver Nuggets
14.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg
|
His numbers fell off last year due to missing a large portion of the season with a wrist injury. When healthy, he’s one of the most versatile big men in the league.
|
20. Isaiah Thomas
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Denver Nuggets
15.2 ppg, 4.8 apg
|
How he looks after another full summer to get healthy is one of this upcoming season’s most interesting storylines. Should thrive playing for an offense-heavy Nuggets team.
|
21. D’Angelo Russell
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
15.5 ppg, 5.2 apg
|
A more exciting player in theory than practice, D’Angelo Russell needs to prove he can reach his potential this season or risk costing himself money on his next contract.
|
22. Eric Bledsoe
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
17.7 ppg, 5.0 apg
|
He somewhat struggled to adjust to playing next to a ball-dominant wing in Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he was still solid overall with the Bucks. Should get even better playing for Mike Budenholzer.
|
23. Harrison Barnes
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
18.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg
|
He’s still just entering his prime even though it feels like he’s been around forever. Good scorer, especially out of the post, but just an average three-point threat.
|
24. Goran Dragic
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Miami Heat
17.3 ppg, 4.8 apg
|
You can start to see signs of regression, which makes sense since he’ll be entering his age-32 season next year. Still, he’s coming off an All-Star campaign and is one of the better point guards in the NBA.
|
25. Hassan Whiteside
Player Option / Center / 7-0 / Team: Miami Heat
14.0 ppg, 11.4 rpg
|
Was a disappointment in 2017-18 from start to finish, but now that he’s healthy and more focused, he could better prove his worth. When engaged, he’s an elite finisher, rebounder and rim protector.
|
26. Ricky Rubio
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Team: Utah Jazz
13.1 ppg, 5.3 apg
|
Solid starting point guard. Averaged a career low in assists but a career high in points last season. As he got more acclimated with Quin Snyder’s system, his production improved later in the year.
|
27. Nikola Mirotic
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
15.6 ppg, 7.4 rpg
|
Had the best year of his career in 2017-18. Finally began to realize his potential as an impactful stretch-4 type. Great fit next to Anthony Davis thanks to the floor-spacing he provides.
|
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Toronto Raptors
12.7 ppg, 8.6 rpg
|
A throwback center with a strong backdown game and soft touch around the rim. Even improved as a three-point shooter last season when he made 40.5 percent of his career-high 74 attempts. Liability defensively since he can’t switch onto guards.
|
29. Jabari Parker
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Chicago Bulls
12.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg
|
Before his latest ACL tear, he was playing the best basketball of his career, averaging over 20 points and six rebounds per game. It remains to be seen whether he can regain that form.
|
30. Nikola Vucevic
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Orlando Magic
16.5 ppg, 9.2 rpg
|
He’s expanding his three-point ability, which is helping him become a more well-rounded scorer. Really strong out of the post too, as well as an underrated passer. Not a great defender, although he makes up for it with his rebounding.
|
31. Darren Collison
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Indiana Pacers
12.4 ppg, 5.3 apg
|
He led the league in assist-to-turnover ratio and three-point percentage last season. Apt defender thanks to his quick feet and long arms.
|
32. Tyreke Evans
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Indiana Pacers
19.4 ppg, 5.2 apg
|
One of three players to average at least 19 points, four rebounds and four assists last year while shooting over 39 percent from three. Strong all-around game, and should form a productive partnership with Victor Oladipo.
|
33. JJ Redick
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
17.1 ppg, 3.0 apg
|
Getting up there in age, but still one of the best outside shooters the league has to offer.
|
34. Enes Kanter
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
14.1 ppg, 11.0 rpg
|
Great scorer down low and a fantastic finisher out of the pick-and-roll, his problem is his lack of a three-point shot and subpar defensive contributions.
|
35. Malcolm Brogdon
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
13.0 ppg, 3.2 apg
|
Excels playing off the ball or on it. Nearly a 40 percent three-point shooter for his career who defends other point guards well. Important locker-room guy.
|
36. Dwight Howard
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Washington Wizards
16.6 ppg, 12.5 rpg
|
Although he’s into his 30’s, he’s still a great rebounder and a decent rim-protector. Running out of time to change the narrative on his career, and prove he can be serious and contribute to a winning team and healthy locker room.
|
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg
|
Really good defender and rebounder from the 2-guard spot, and finally hit an above-average rate of his threes last year. If that proves to be sustainable, he should thrive playing with LeBron James.
|
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
12.6 ppg, 6.6 apg
|
One of the most underrated floor generals in the NBA. Was second in the league in assist-to-turnover ratio last season. If his three-point shot can get more consistent, he could become a load to defend.
|
39. Trevor Ariza
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Phoenix Suns
11.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg
|
Not that young, but still one of the best 3-and-D players in the NBA.
|
40. Jeff Teague
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
14.2 ppg, 7.0 apg
|
Hasn’t proven to be a great fit for the Timberwolves, playing next to so many ball-dominant players. Still a beast in transition and, occasionally, as a one-on-one scorer.
|
41. Markieff Morris
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Washington Wizards
11.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg
|
A tough power forward with decent scoring touch from the outside. The type of enforcer you want to have a role on your team.
|
42. Kelly Oubre
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Washington Wizards
11.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg
|
He’s an athletic wing coming off a career shooting year from three at 34.1 percent. An athletic specimen with great size for a wing. As his shot continues to improve, the more his impact will grow.
|
43. Marcus Morris
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Boston Celtics
13.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg
|
Provides the Celtics with an element of toughness they wouldn’t have without him. Solid scoring big man who can iso, post-up and shoot the long ball.
|
44. Brook Lopez
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
13.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg
|
One of the few big men in the league who can shoot threes and protect the paint at above-average rates. He’s already in his 30’s, but his game should age nicely thanks to his high skill level.
|
45. Rudy Gay
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
11.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg
|
Had a solid comeback season in his return last year from a torn Achilles. Can still score when called upon, though not at the high-volume pace of his prime.
|
46. Bojan Bogdanovic
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
14.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg
|
Shot a career-high 40.2 percent from three and averaged a career-best 14.3 points per game last year.
|
47. Thaddeus Young
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
11.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg
|
Despite lacking much of an outside shot, he’s a decently well-rounded scorer, who can get buckets down low or on the perimeter.
|
48. Patrick Beverley
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
12.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg
|
Missed most of 2017-18 with injury. When healthy, he’s one of the best defenders the point-guard position has to offer. Respectable outside shooter, so he’s never been a negative on offense.
|
49. Rajon Rondo
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
8.3 ppg, 8.2 apg
|
He’s getting up there in age, but he’s still a productive point guard (especially in the playoffs) who can rack up assists and wreak havoc defensively by jumping passing lanes.
|
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
9.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg
|
He lacks any semblance of a jump shot, but he produces points as a cutter and when posting up. Couple that with his elite wing defense, and you have a solid, underrated player.
|
51. Larry Nance Jr
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
8.7 points, 6.8 rpg
|
Bouncy big man with decent shooting touch extending out to the midrange area. Reliable player, doesn’t try to do things that are outside of his skill set.
|
52. Taj Gibson
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
12.2 ppg, 7.1 rpg
|
Tough, throwback big with a decent jumper. Hard-nosed defender.
|
53. Danny Green
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Toronto Raptors
8.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg
|
His three-point marks have fallen off over recent years, but as long as they stay around league average, he’s a positive player thanks to his impressive defense.
|
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 0-0 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
7.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg
|
Doesn’t get much credit, but a do-the-dirty-work player who you ultimately want on your side. Fits the 3-and-D archetype perfectly.
|
55. Bobby Portis
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Chicago Bulls
13.2 ppg, 6.8 rpg
|
On his way to becoming a true three-point threat, which is impressive considering he’s nearly 7-feet tall. Still needs to improve his defense and rebounding.
|
56. Al-Farouq Aminu
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
9.3 ppg, 7.6 rpg
|
Not much of a scorer, but did hit a career-high 36.9 percent of his threes last year. Very able team defender who racks up steals and blocks.
|
57. CJ Miles
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Toronto Raptors
10.0 ppg, 2.2 rpg
|
A straight-up bucket-getter off the bench, who likes to knock down three-pointers whether as a spot-up shooter or coming off screens.
|
58. Dirk Nowitzki
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
12.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg
|
One of the greatest big men ever, it remains to be seen whether the German 7-footer will hang them up next summer or give it a go for one more season. He says it depends on how he does in 2018-19.
|
59. Michael Beasley
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg
|
Great scorer who doesn’t contribute much on the defensive end.
|
60. Lance Stephenson
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
9.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg
|
Jack of all trades, master of none. Though he can defend, distribute, create his own shot and spot up from deep, he doesn’t do any of those things at an elite level.
