NBA Free Agency 2019: The top players

Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
26.4 ppg, 6.8 rpg

One of the three best players in the NBA. Will the summer of 2019 finally be the offseason where Kevin Durant starts listening to free-agent pitches again?
Agent: Rich Kleiman
2018/19 Earnings: $30,000,000
Career Earnings: $157,183,333
Restricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
21.3 ppg, 12.3 rpg

One of the most skilled bigs in league history. His defense needs to get better but his offensive game is absurdly productive. 
Agent: Leon Rose
2018/19 Earnings: $7,839,435
Career Earnings: $17,880,600
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Toronto Raptors
16.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg

His market will be determined by how he looks with the Raptors. If he’s back at full health, he’ll land a max deal somewhere. On the other hand, if he’s still laboring and forced to miss game time, his free agency will get more interesting. 
Agent: Brian Elfus
2018/19 Earnings: $20,099,188
Career Earnings: $60,899,944
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Boston Celtics
24.4 ppg, 5.1 apg

Like Leonard, his market next summer could fluctuate depending on how he looks returning from a long layoff. Regardless, he’s one of the best point guards in the game, so he shouldn’t have a problem landing a monster deal.
Agent: Jeff Wechsler
2018/19 Earnings: $20,099,189
Career Earnings: $75,108,436
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Golden State Warriors
20.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg

One of the best shooters in league history, Klay Thompson is also an extremely able defender who seemingly never gets injured. 2019 will likely be the summer he gets his first huge contract.
Agent: Greg Lawrence
2018/19 Earnings: $18,988,725
Career Earnings: $59,318,274
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
22.2 ppg, 4.9 apg

Awesome two-way 2-guard. He’s an extremely efficient scorer, a good playmaker and a tough-nosed defender.
Agent: Bernie Lee
2018/19 Earnings: $19,841,627
Career Earnings: $60,025,227
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
22.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg

One of the most unique talents in the NBA thanks to his blend of rim protection and three-point touch. He’s coming off a major injury (ACL tear) so it’ll be important to note how he looks upon his return. Will his return even be in the 2018-19 season? 
Agent: Janis Porzingis
2018/19 Earnings: $5,697,054
Career Earnings: $12,953,040
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Golden State Warriors
25.2 ppg, 12.9 rpg

It’s rare to see a player return from a torn Achilles and fully regain their pre-injury form. Will DeMarcus Cousins be the exception to the rule? If he is, the Warriors are only going to be more unfair next year.
Agent: Jarinn Akana
2018/19 Earnings: $5,337,000
Career Earnings: $80,711,986
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
22.1 ppg, 5.6 apg

For the past three seasons, Kemba Walker has performed like an elite point guard but has been getting paid like merely a good one. That will undoubtedly change next offseason.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $12,000,000
Career Earnings: $46,199,401
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Indiana Pacers
12.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg

Like Porzingis, he is also unique because he can protect the paint on defense and knock down triples on offense. He’ll need to get more consistent, but Turner has special upside. 
Agent:
2018/19 Earnings: $3,294,994
Career Earnings: $7,391,520
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: Boston Celtics
12.9 ppg, 7.4 rpg

He doesn’t score a bunch of points, but his all-around game is excellent. Few big men have Horford’s blend of playmaking and defensive aptitude. 
Agent: Jason Glushon
2018/19 Earnings: $28,928,710
Career Earnings: $129,458,059
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-11 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
23.1 ppg, 8.5 rpg

He had a nice bounce-back season in 2017-18. Great scorer in the post and out of the midrange. 
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $22,347,015
Career Earnings: $147,618,922
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
20.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg

One of the most underrated wings in basketball. He scores efficiently, as well as distributes, rebounds and defends all at above-average rates for his position. 
Agent: Michael Lindeman
2018/19 Earnings: $13,000,000
Career Earnings: $46,177,719
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
16.1 ppg, 8.0 rpg

He’s coming off the best season of his career, and should thrive either playing the 4 next to Anthony Davis or the 5 next to Nikola Mirotic. 
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2018/19 Earnings: $8,641,000
Career Earnings: $13,545,962
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
12.0 ppg, 15.2 rpg

He’s entering his 30’s but even so, he’s still an outstanding rebounder and pick-and-roll finisher. His screen-setting should help with Dennis Smith Jr. and Luka Doncic’s development. 
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $22,897,200
Career Earnings: $106,710,175
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Boston Celtics
11.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg

Still needs to improve his consistency, but he has good upside as a shoot-first lead guard. Coming off a breakout 2017-18 campaign.
Agent: Aaron Turner
2018/19 Earnings: $3,050,389
Career Earnings: $5,719,320
Player Option / Center / 7-1 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
17.2 ppg, 8.1 rpg

His skill as an outside shooter and passer should help his game age nicely. 
Agent: Steve Heumann
2018/19 Earnings: $24,119,025
Career Earnings: $128,292,718
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
18.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg

Tobias Harris’ improvements as an three-point shooter have helped him blossom into the prototypical modern-day stretch four. 
Agent: Torrel Harris
2018/19 Earnings: $14,800,000
Career Earnings: $55,749,880
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Denver Nuggets
14.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg

His numbers fell off last year due to missing a large portion of the season with a wrist injury. When healthy, he’s one of the most versatile big men in the league. 
Agent: DeAngelo Simmons
2018/19 Earnings: $29,230,769
Career Earnings: $121,314,973
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Denver Nuggets
15.2 ppg, 4.8 apg

How he looks after another full summer to get healthy is one of this upcoming season’s most interesting storylines. Should thrive playing for an offense-heavy Nuggets team. 
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
2018/19 Earnings: $2,029,463
Career Earnings: $30,175,846
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
15.5 ppg, 5.2 apg

A more exciting player in theory than practice, D’Angelo Russell needs to prove he can reach his potential this season or risk costing himself money on his next contract. 
Agent: Austin Brown
2018/19 Earnings: $7,019,698
Career Earnings: $15,998,280
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
17.7 ppg, 5.0 apg

He somewhat struggled to adjust to playing next to a ball-dominant wing in Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he was still solid overall with the Bucks. Should get even better playing for Mike Budenholzer. 
Agent: Rich Paul
2018/19 Earnings: $15,000,000
Career Earnings: $62,104,069
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
18.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg

He’s still just entering his prime even though it feels like he’s been around forever. Good scorer, especially out of the post, but just an average three-point threat.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $24,107,258
Career Earnings: $57,874,032
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Miami Heat
17.3 ppg, 4.8 apg

You can start to see signs of regression, which makes sense since he’ll be entering his age-32 season next year. Still, he’s coming off an All-Star campaign and is one of the better point guards in the NBA.
Agent: Rade Filipovich
2018/19 Earnings: $18,109,175
Career Earnings: $77,379,858
Player Option / Center / 7-0 / Team: Miami Heat
14.0 ppg, 11.4 rpg

Was a disappointment in 2017-18 from start to finish, but now that he’s healthy and more focused, he could better prove his worth. When engaged, he’s an elite finisher, rebounder and rim protector.
Agent: Sean Kennedy
2018/19 Earnings: $24,434,262
Career Earnings: $49,157,652
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Team: Utah Jazz
13.1 ppg, 5.3 apg

Solid starting point guard. Averaged a career low in assists but a career high in points last season. As he got more acclimated with Quin Snyder’s system, his production improved later in the year.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $14,800,000
Career Earnings: $55,216,408
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
15.6 ppg, 7.4 rpg

Had the best year of his career in 2017-18. Finally began to realize his potential as an impactful stretch-4 type. Great fit next to Anthony Davis thanks to the floor-spacing he provides.
Agent: Igor Crespo
2018/19 Earnings: $12,500,000
Career Earnings: $29,131,175
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Toronto Raptors
12.7 ppg, 8.6 rpg

A throwback center with a strong backdown game and soft touch around the rim. Even improved as a three-point shooter last season when he made 40.5 percent of his career-high 74 attempts. Liability defensively since he can’t switch onto guards.
Agent: Leon Rose
2018/19 Earnings: $16,539,326
Career Earnings: $45,082,618
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Chicago Bulls
12.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg

Before his latest ACL tear, he was playing the best basketball of his career, averaging over 20 points and six rebounds per game. It remains to be seen whether he can regain that form.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $20,000,000
Career Earnings: $22,239,712
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Orlando Magic
16.5 ppg, 9.2 rpg

He’s expanding his three-point ability, which is helping him become a more well-rounded scorer. Really strong out of the post too, as well as an underrated passer. Not a great defender, although he makes up for it with his rebounding.
Agent: Rade Filipovich
2018/19 Earnings: $12,750,000
Career Earnings: $42,838,639
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Indiana Pacers
12.4 ppg, 5.3 apg

He led the league in assist-to-turnover ratio and three-point percentage last season. Apt defender thanks to his quick feet and long arms.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $10,000,000
Career Earnings: $33,059,051
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Indiana Pacers
19.4 ppg, 5.2 apg

One of three players to average at least 19 points, four rebounds and four assists last year while shooting over 39 percent from three. Strong all-around game, and should form a productive partnership with Victor Oladipo.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2018/19 Earnings: $12,400,000
Career Earnings: $63,831,924
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
17.1 ppg, 3.0 apg

Getting up there in age, but still one of the best outside shooters the league has to offer.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2018/19 Earnings: $12,250,000
Career Earnings: $78,516,715
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
14.1 ppg, 11.0 rpg

Great scorer down low and a fantastic finisher out of the pick-and-roll, his problem is his lack of a three-point shot and subpar defensive contributions.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $18,622,514
Career Earnings: $74,898,362
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
13.0 ppg, 3.2 apg

Excels playing off the ball or on it. Nearly a 40 percent three-point shooter for his career who defends other point guards well. Important locker-room guy.
Agent: Danielle Cantor
2018/19 Earnings: $1,544,951
Career Earnings: $2,237,611
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Washington Wizards
16.6 ppg, 12.5 rpg

Although he’s into his 30’s, he’s still a great rebounder and a decent rim-protector. Running out of time to change the narrative on his career, and prove he can be serious and contribute to a winning team and healthy locker room.
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2018/19 Earnings: $23,500,000
Career Earnings: $210,235,761
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg

Really good defender and rebounder from the 2-guard spot, and finally hit an above-average rate of his threes last year. If that proves to be sustainable, he should thrive playing with LeBron James.
Agent: Rich Paul
2018/19 Earnings: $12,000,000
Career Earnings: $29,741,533
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
12.6 ppg, 6.6 apg

One of the most underrated floor generals in the NBA. Was second in the league in assist-to-turnover ratio last season. If his three-point shot can get more consistent, he could become a load to defend.
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
2018/19 Earnings: $1,656,092
Career Earnings: $4,641,095
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Phoenix Suns
11.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg

Not that young, but still one of the best 3-and-D players in the NBA.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2018/19 Earnings: $15,000,000
Career Earnings: $74,995,477
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
14.2 ppg, 7.0 apg

Hasn’t proven to be a great fit for the Timberwolves, playing next to so many ball-dominant players. Still a beast in transition and, occasionally, as a one-on-one scorer.
Agent: JR Hensley
2018/19 Earnings: $19,000,000
Career Earnings: $58,355,440
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Washington Wizards
11.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg

A tough power forward with decent scoring touch from the outside. The type of enforcer you want to have a role on your team.
Agent: Rich Paul
2018/19 Earnings: $8,600,000
Career Earnings: $32,031,329
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Washington Wizards
11.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg

He’s an athletic wing coming off a career shooting year from three at 34.1 percent. An athletic specimen with great size for a wing. As his shot continues to improve, the more his impact will grow.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $3,208,630
Career Earnings: $6,019,920
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Boston Celtics
13.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg

Provides the Celtics with an element of toughness they wouldn’t have without him. Solid scoring big man who can iso, post-up and shoot the long ball.
Agent: Rich Paul
2018/19 Earnings: $5,375,000
Career Earnings: $22,928,419
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
13.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg

One of the few big men in the league who can shoot threes and protect the paint at above-average rates. He’s already in his 30’s, but his game should age nicely thanks to his high skill level.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2018/19 Earnings: $3,382,000
Career Earnings: $117,423,487
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
11.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg

Had a solid comeback season in his return last year from a torn Achilles. Can still score when called upon, though not at the high-volume pace of his prime.
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2018/19 Earnings: $10,087,200
Career Earnings: $124,025,870
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
14.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg

Shot a career-high 40.2 percent from three and averaged a career-best 14.3 points per game last year.
Agent: Jason Ranne
2018/19 Earnings: $10,500,000
Career Earnings: $21,091,796
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
11.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg

Despite lacking much of an outside shot, he’s a decently well-rounded scorer, who can get buckets down low or on the perimeter. 
Agent: Jim Tanner
2018/19 Earnings: $13,764,045
Career Earnings: $81,810,523
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
12.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg

Missed most of 2017-18 with injury. When healthy, he’s one of the best defenders the point-guard position has to offer. Respectable outside shooter, so he’s never been a negative on offense.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $5,027,028
Career Earnings: $20,774,362
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
8.3 ppg, 8.2 apg

He’s getting up there in age, but he’s still a productive point guard (especially in the playoffs) who can rack up assists and wreak havoc defensively by jumping passing lanes. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $9,000,000
Career Earnings: $88,622,794
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
9.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg

He lacks any semblance of a jump shot, but he produces points as a cutter and when posting up. Couple that with his elite wing defense, and you have a solid, underrated player.
Agent: Leon Rose
2018/19 Earnings: $13,000,000
Career Earnings: $46,760,923
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
8.7 points, 6.8 rpg

Bouncy big man with decent shooting touch extending out to the midrange area. Reliable player, doesn’t try to do things that are outside of his skill set.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $2,272,390
Career Earnings: $3,834,662
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
12.2 ppg, 7.1 rpg

Tough, throwback big with a decent jumper. Hard-nosed defender.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $14,000,000
Career Earnings: $52,275,668
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Toronto Raptors
8.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg

His three-point marks have fallen off over recent years, but as long as they stay around league average, he’s a positive player thanks to his impressive defense.
Agent: Joe Branch
2018/19 Earnings: $10,000,000
Career Earnings: $42,607,624
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 0-0 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
7.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg

Doesn’t get much credit, but a do-the-dirty-work player who you ultimately want on your side. Fits the 3-and-D archetype perfectly.
Agent: Francois Nyam
2018/19 Earnings: $4,320,500
Career Earnings: $25,811,485
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Chicago Bulls
13.2 ppg, 6.8 rpg

On his way to becoming a true three-point threat, which is impressive considering he’s nearly 7-feet tall. Still needs to improve his defense and rebounding.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $2,494,346
Career Earnings: $4,361,160
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
9.3 ppg, 7.6 rpg

Not much of a scorer, but did hit a career-high 36.9 percent of his threes last year. Very able team defender who racks up steals and blocks.
Agent: Raymond Brothers
2018/19 Earnings: $6,957,105
Career Earnings: $35,502,591
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Toronto Raptors
10.0 ppg, 2.2 rpg

A straight-up bucket-getter off the bench, who likes to knock down three-pointers whether as a spot-up shooter or coming off screens.
Agent: Doug Neustadt
2018/19 Earnings: $8,333,333
Career Earnings: $41,480,813
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
12.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg

One of the greatest big men ever, it remains to be seen whether the German 7-footer will hang them up next summer or give it a go for one more season. He says it depends on how he does in 2018-19.
Agent: Holger Geschwindner
2018/19 Earnings: $5,000,000
Career Earnings: $246,646,362
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg

Great scorer who doesn’t contribute much on the defensive end.
Agent: Derrick Powell
2018/19 Earnings: $3,500,000
Career Earnings: $29,890,969
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
9.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg

Jack of all trades, master of none. Though he can defend, distribute, create his own shot and spot up from deep, he doesn’t do any of those things at an elite level.
Agent: Reggie Brown
2018/19 Earnings: $4,449,000
Career Earnings: $30,820,574

