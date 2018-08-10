E'Twaun Moore on Pelicans' additions, departures of DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo, more

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy talks with New Orleans Pelicans swingman E’Twaun Moore. They discuss Moore’s offseason, the Pelicans’ additions, the departures of DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo, and much more. Time-stamps are below.

1:00: Moore discusses his recent trip to China, which was partially a promotional tour for Q4, the shoe brand he endorses.

3:06: Moore breaks down his offseason focuses and what aspects of his game he’s working to improve this summer.

3:40: Was Moore surprised to see DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo leave in free agency?

4:22: Is it even more frustrating that Cousins left to join the juggernaut Golden State Warriors?

5:25: What does Moore think of the Pelicans’ additions, such as Julius Randle, Elfrid Payton and Jahlil Okafor?

6:10: Moore has played 1-through-3 in New Orleans, so his position and role are always up in the air. He admits he’d like to get back to playing guard next year, if possible.

7:50: How can the Pelicans build off of their strong postseason run heading into next year?

8:45: Because of Cousins’ season-ending Achilles injury, this group got used to playing without him and still had success with him on the sideline. Did that experience help prepare them for this next season without Cousins?

9:30: Moore explains what it’s like playing with Anthony Davis and praises his unselfishness.

10:40: This will be Moore’s third season with the Pelicans – the longest stint he’s had with a team. He discusses how beneficial that continuity and familiarity is for a player.

11:55: Moore offers advice to other journeymen out there who are still trying to find the right situation.

13:15: Anthony Davis really benefited from the addition of Nikola Mirotic midway through last season because Niko stretched the floor and provided spacing. This will be Mirotic’s first full season with the Pelicans and Moore discusses how much he’ll continue to help the team.

14:00: Moore shares his favorite things about living in New Orleans.

15:20: Moore discusses the new NCAA rule that allows elite high school and college prospects to have an agent (and that undrafted prospects can now return to college basketball).

17:00: Moore reacts to LeBron James‘ decision to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

18:38: With LeBron heading to the West, that means this conference is even more loaded. As a key contributor on a West playoff team, is Moore frustrated seeing the conference become even tougher?

19:45: Last year was the first time in Moore’s career that he had a significant role in the postseason. He discusses what it meant for him to start every playoff game for the Pelicans and play well on the NBA’s biggest stage.

20:58: Moore shares what it was like transitioning from guard to full-time small forward after Solomon Hill missed most of the season. And how tough was it guarding much bigger players at the 3?

22:50: One listener asked: Do you think Jahlil Okafor can salvage his career in New Orleans and could playing with Anthony Davis help him turn things around?

25:40: Another listener asked: If Moore wasn’t in the NBA, what would he be doing instead? What career would he have pursued?

26:40: Do the Pelicans have any plans to get together this offseason for any kind of workouts or team-building exercises?

27:33: This is Moore’s third season playing for Coach Alvin Gentry, so he knows him pretty well. Moore breaks down what it’s like to play for him and what makes him so special as a coach?

