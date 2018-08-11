10 things you may not know about Jason Terry

1. Only seven players have played more games than him in the NBA.

2. He won the gold medal at the 2001 Goodwill Games with Team USA.

3. He got a tattoo of the Larry O’Brien Trophy eight months before winning his lone NBA title.

4. He was traded to Dallas for Antoine Walker and Tony Delk in 2004. By 2008, both Delk and Walker were out of the league.

5. He bought himself a Bentley convertible right after winning the 2011 NBA title He paid in cash.

6. He’s No. 3 all-time in scoring among players who never made the All-Star Game behind Eddie Johnson and Jamal Crawford.

7. Jasionna, Jalayah, Jaida, Jasa Azure and Jrue Emani Tene are the names of his daughters.

8. 2007 was the last year he was a full-time starter.

9. He didn’t get along so well with Dirk Nowitzki at first.

10. He has scored more points than Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas, Tracy McGrady and Bob McAdoo among many others.