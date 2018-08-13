13 things you may not know about Joakim Noah

1. He’s one of only five players selected NCAA Final Four MVP, All-NBA 1st Team and All-Defensive 1st Team. The others are Jerry West, Bill Walton, Hakeem Olajuwon and Anthony Davis.

2. He once played pickup basketball against Barack Obama, who made fun of his shooting form.

3. He has averaged more rebounds than points in six different NBA seasons.

4. His dad Yannick is the last Frenchman to win the French Open. He did it in 1983.

5. The Knicks moved the draft pick that was used to select him in a trade for Eddy Curry.

6. His mom finished fifth in the Miss Universe 1978 pageant.

7. He’s the only Bull to make the All-Defensive 1st Team since the Jordan/Pippen years.

8. He came close to joining Paris-Levallois during the 2011 lockout.

9. He won the silver medal at the 2011 Eurobasket with France. It’s the only major tournament he has played with the National Team.

10. He finished fourth in the MVP vote in 2014 ahead of James Harden and Stephen Curry.

11. He had the worst scoring average of any All-NBA 1st Team player since 1948.

12. He hates Kevin Garnett.

13. His father forced him to read Phil Jackson‘s books.

