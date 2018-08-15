Here is the projected starting lineup for Rockets after signing Carmelo Anthony

After finishing just one win away from an appearance in the 2018 NBA Finals, the Houston Rockets are now revamped heading into next season.

While their core is largely intact, they lost key players like Trevor Ariza as well as Luc Mbah a Moute in free agency. While both veterans played key roles, Houston still looks to be one of the better teams in the league and can compete with the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

We looked at the starting lineup and rotation for the Houston Rockets next season.

Starting Lineup

Clint Capela , Big Man



PJ Tucker , Forward



James Ennis , Forward



James Harden , Guard



Chris Paul , Guard

Just a reminder that the Rockets were 53-7 when Chris Paul, James Harden, and Clint Capela played. — Salman Ali (@RedNationHoops) July 27, 2018

From top to bottom, it’d be hard to find a better starting lineup than what the Rockets have next season. The team had beyond better than a winning record (.883) when all three played and nearly defeated the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. Even though the Rockets lost veteran free agent forward Trevor Ariza, they can hope that James Ennis can replace his productivity. No team was more efficient than Houston was when running in a transition offense (1.20 points per possession) last season. Ennis was used on this play type for 22.4 percent of his possessions, averaging 1.42 PPP. He was one of the ten most efficient players in transition among those who had at least 50 opportunities.

Meanwhile, their backcourt of James Harden alongside Chris Paul offers two of the most efficient one-on-one scorers in the NBA. If they stagger their minutes, the team can always have two of the best ballhandlers in the league on the court at all times. Clint Capela, who returns on a long-term contract as their big man, matches up well against any of the best in the league. PJ Tucker plays power forward in their system and can add even more scoring on a good night. The four-man group outscored their opponents by 8.3 points per 100 possessions during the regular season and 11.8 points per 100 during the postseason. According to a model by BBall Index’s Jacob Goldstein, however, the starting lineup listed above with Ennis projects to outscore opponents by 19.1 points per 100 next season.

When looking at the same core group in Goldstein’s model with Anthony in to replace Ennis, the Rockets would only be projected to outscore opponents by 6.0 points per 100. If they used Anthony instead of Tucker with Ennis still in the starting five, the model projects them to have a 14.0 net rating. It seems their best bet is to have Anthony off the bench. While it’s unclear if he would accept such a role, the veteran forward can be another scoring threat when on the court with perennial Sixth Man of the Year candidate Eric Gordon. As a spot-up shooting power forward, Anthony would replace Ryan Anderson in the rotation for the Rockets. Anthony spotted up on nearly one-quarter of his total offensive possessions last season. He could play select minutes with the starting rotation but his poor defense wouldn’t need to be as much a liability in this scenario.

Second Unit

Michael Carter-Williams , Guard



Eric Gordon , Guard



Gerald Green , Forward



Carmelo Anthony , Forward



Nene Hilario , Big

Woj says Melo is coming off the bench. It doesn’t matter who starts. What matters is who finishes. — The Dream Shake (@DreamShakeSBN) August 13, 2018

Assuming that the Rockets can eventually convince Anthony that this is what would best help him get his first NBA Championship ring, they’ll have one of the better second units in the Western Conference. The 34-year-old could also come in to close games. Eric Gordon, meanwhile, may be used more often alongside Paul and Harden, which would give rookie De’Anthony Melton more minutes in the second unit backcourt.

Guaranteed contracts

Isaiah Hartenstein , Big



Ryan Anderson , Forward

I have no idea how Ryan Anderson will fit into this rotation 😐 — per source 🏳️‍🌈 (@RedNationBlogga) August 14, 2018

Ultimately, the Rockets would have to sacrifice another asset to shed the cumbersome contract owed to Anderson. They don’t have a valuable first rounder to offer, however, so it’s possible that they hold on to him much like the Los Angeles Lakers are doing with Luol Deng.

Non-Guaranteed contracts

Zhou Qi , Big



Vincent Edwards , Forward



Rob Gray , Guard

#Rockets summer league was overall a success. Found three potential 2018 roster contributors in De'Anthony Melton, Danuel House, and Zhou Qi. Also have some G-League guys to keep an eye on in Isaiah Hartenstein, Deng Adel, Vince Edwards, Trevon Duval, and RJ Hunter. — Rob Kimbell (@RobKSports) July 14, 2018

Even if they are mostly used in the G League, both players are just 22 years old. They both played well during Summer League in Las Vegas and even though Danuel House signed with the Golden State Warriors, the two showed potential to eventually earn minutes with the NBA squad.

Unsigned rookies

De’Anthony Melton , Guard

Source: Atlanta would be open to taking Ryan Anderson’s remaining $41 million back, but would need draft pick + one of Houston’s young guys. A package of Anderson, Melton and a 2019 first might be enough to get a deal done, but Houston is high on Melton and his upside. — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) August 7, 2018

Former USC guard De’Anthony Melton was one of the biggest steals in the draft. But he did not play competitive basketball last season and is still just a 20-year-old prospect. He has room for plenty of improvement until he is one of the rotation players for the Rockets.

Two-way Contracts

RJ Hunter , Guard



Gary Clark , Guard

First-round pick Jacob Evans on his collegiate teammate Gary Clark: "Whatever team that gets him is going to be very, very happy … You give a guy like him the opportunity, he’s going to go after it." More on @Gary11_Clark: https://t.co/SM7ORgnLLH #Rockets pic.twitter.com/BLzPbSVYal — Bryan Kalbrosky (@BryanKalbrosky) June 24, 2018

Earlier this offseason, former collegiate teammate Jacob Evans (who was drafted by the Golden State Warriors) told me that Clark was “one of the best utility guys” he’d ever seen. “People are going to wonder why people weren’t talking about him.”