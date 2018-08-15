USA Today Sports

Player feuds and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don't have to look for them. Enjoy!

August 15 06:17 AM
Take the Over on the L.A. Lakers This Coming Season
August 15 12:29 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Time to fix the NBA, so John Karalis & David Locke team up to play Commissioner. We fix the conferences, the officials, and free agency. Also, Melo is a Rocket & Ben Simmons might go rightyLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. Listen to over 65,000+ radio shows, podcasts and live radio stations for free on your iPhone, iPad, Android and PC …
August 14 08:59 PM
The Ringer’s John Gonzalez is joined by Shea Serrano to discuss Carmelo Anthony officially signing with the Houston Rockets (2:28) and to parse Kawhi Leonard’s farewell letter to San Antonio (14:17). Then, Justin Verrier joins to evaluate the “Are We Sure” questions about the Lakers’ playoff contention, Markelle Fultz, Devin Booker, and the Trail Blazers’ stars (24:22) …
August 14 07:14 PM
Basketball Insiders writer Spencer Davies and Brian Fritz dive into the the playful jabbing on social media between NBA talents, the Rockets bringing in Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard’s trainer’s comments about expanding his skill set. Plus, other noteworthy tidbits around the world of basketball.

