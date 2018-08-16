10 things you may not know about Lamar Odom

1. He’s a big fan of ‘MacGyver’.

2. He played AAU ball next to Elton Brand and Ron Artest.

3. He shot 51.6 percent from the field in the 2009 and 2010 NBA Finals.

4. He’s said he tried cocaine for the first time at age 24.

5. He led Team USA in rebounds at the 2010 World Championship, where he won gold.

6. He dated Taraji P. Henson.

7. He shot a career-high 53.0 percent in his final season with the Lakers.

8. He has a brand of marijuana products called Rich Soil.

9. He played one Euroleague game with Spain’s Baskonia and went scoreless in six minutes.

10. He was a member of the New York Knicks for two months, but never played for them.

