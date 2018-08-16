JJ Redick interviews Mo Bamba and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

August 15 07:30 PM

Did the Rockets improve by adding Melo but losing Trevor Ariza and luc Richard Mbah a Moute? That’s a lot of defense to make up, but perhaps Anthony’s role in the Rocket’s high powered offense, plus the support of PJ Tucker, CP3, and Clint Capela can get them over the hump and defeat the Warriors in the playoffs. Find out from Rockets super fan ……