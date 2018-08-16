JJ Redick interviews Mo Bamba and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Mailbag! Sixers As Buddy Cops, Process Enemies and Simmons Vs. Fultz – via rightstorickysanchez.com
August 16 12:30 AM
It’s a MEGA-MAILBAG! We talk about the Live Ricky with Dario (2:00), non-Sixers Process related people playing basketball (9:00), the best Sixers as buddy cops (11:30), the video games we played growing up (14:00), the Process Hall Of Fame (21:00), swapping Sixers bodies (27:00), Ben Simmons as a core Process player (29:00), an NBA player with a third arm (32:00), Fultz vs. Simmons shooting (38:00), better GM Mike or Spike (41:00), what’s more likely a trade or a free agent (51:00), beach vs …
Mo Bamba on Pre-draft Lessons, Coach Clifford’s Quizzes, and the Importance of IG Workout Videos (Ep. 19)
August 16 12:00 AM
J.J. Redick is joined by the Magic’s 2018 lottery pick and New York native Mo Bamba to discuss his maturation during the NBA draft process, lessons learned during summer league, fitting into the modern NBA, working with the other young players in Orlando, and the culture of posting offseason workout videos.
Evan Wasch and Tom Carelli – The Architects Behind the NBA Schedule – via bleacherreport.com
August 15 09:21 PM
Creating the NBA regular season schedule is a complex task to say the least, and it falls primarily to two gentlemen to work through the individual arena schedules, TV partners’ broadcast schedules, the balance of home games vs away games, back-to-back games, marquee matchups, and featured holiday games while at the same time taking great story ……
Does Melo Help Or Hurt The Rockets? – via bballbreakdown.com
August 15 07:30 PM
Did the Rockets improve by adding Melo but losing Trevor Ariza and luc Richard Mbah a Moute? That’s a lot of defense to make up, but perhaps Anthony’s role in the Rocket’s high powered offense, plus the support of PJ Tucker, CP3, and Clint Capela can get them over the hump and defeat the Warriors in the playoffs. Find out from Rockets super fan ……
August 15 12:29 PM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver begin by talking all things Carmelo Anthony. First they discuss how he might fit in Houston, why low expectations could be healthy after OKC, and what’s on the table going forward. Then (14:00) they talk through Carmelo’s career arc generally, internet criticism, hats, watches, and MVP votes …
Breaking Down HoopsHype’s Ranking of Top 30 Small Forwards for 2018-19 NBA Season (Ep. 96) – via HoopsHype.com
August 15 08:04 AM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy talks to Frank Urbina about his new article that ranks the Top-30 small forwards in the NBA for the 2018-19 season. Urbina discusses his criteria for the list, why he ranked each SF where he did and some of his controversial selections.
