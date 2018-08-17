Zion Williamson talk and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

August 17 03:29 AM

Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. On today’s Friday edition of Locked on NBA, Adam and Anthony talk about Zion Williamson making his Duke debut and whether his skills can translate to the NBA, Carmelo Anthony and the analysis of that move, which documentaries they’d like to see about the NBA and another edition of the things they love about the league. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …