Zion Williamson talk and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

LOCKED ON NBA — 8/17/18 — Zion Williamson, Carmelo Anthony, 30 for 30s and why we love the NBA from Locked on NBA
August 17 03:29 AM
On today's Friday edition of Locked on NBA, Adam and Anthony talk about Zion Williamson making his Duke debut and whether his skills can translate to the NBA, Carmelo Anthony and the analysis of that move, which documentaries they'd like to see about the NBA and another edition of the things they love about the league.
August 17 01:00 AM
In this episode, Cole Zwicker joins the podcast to chat about Duke, the Warriors, Clippers, and Lakers. First, they chat about Duke’s win over Ryerson in the exhibition schedule, chatting specifically about RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson’s performance. Should we think about Zion differently? Is Barrett the clear No. 1? Then, they jump into breaking down the Warriors, Clippers, and Lakers prospects, including some story time about the run up at UCLA’s practice gym …
August 16 11:18 AM
David Locke hosts the Thursday edition of Locked on NBA and brings in good friend and fellow radio voice Chuck Cooperstein (Mavericks) They play if I was commish to open the show and then run thru the over under on the Western Conference teams
