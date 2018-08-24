Rumor: Jason Terry, not even yet retired, is next player to join BIG3

Former Sixth Man of the Year Jason Terry, who has both an NCAA and NBA championship, is rumored to eventually join Ice Cube’s BIG3 league.

#BIG3Playoffs hats off to Jason terry for coming two years in a row to Dallas to support the big3. He was so complimentary and made us feel really good the players even in the nba are supportive. He’s looking forward to playing next year, whatnan nonor that would be!! — Jeff Kwatinetz (@JeffKwatinetz) August 19, 2018

According to BIG3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz, the 6-foot-2 combo guard has watched the league two years in a row and said he was going to join as well.

Terry, who was a first round pick in 1999, has played 19 seasons as a professional. The 40-year-old guard told reporters that he was not interested in retiring after last season when he averaged 16 minutes per game (via JSOnline.com):

“I want to play another year. I can honestly stand here before you and tell you all my efforts will be to come back with this organization … My intentions are to come back here and finish it out here. I’m not saying it will be my final season. But I want to do 20 and then re-evaluate.”

Even though Ice Cube recently made headlines for stating that Kobe Bryant would join the league, Kwatinetz said a “good source” told him the five-time NBA champion would join the BIG3.

Kobe Bryant on playing in the Big3 two months ago: "Cube is a good friend of mine and he’s asked me repeatedly, but the answer is always going to be no." https://t.co/tNqqWC81Tn — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) August 22, 2018

This report was quickly refuted by Bryant Inc.’s CMO Molly Rose, who echoed what Bryant told Alex Kennedy on the HoopsHype podcast.

Kwatinetz reiterated to TMZ Sports, however, that there will always be players who say they aren’t interested and then decide to join just like they have people that say they want to participate and then ghost.

During their most recent conference call, Kwatinetz was asked to name some people they’ve heard might be interested. While he mentioned Bryant, he also mentioned Terry during the same call. He said Terry told him directly and it seems legitimate but we can’t be sure until we hear it directly from the player.

Real Question is why isnt Jason Terry in this #Big3 — Cuts Diagonally (@Dbishop1987) June 27, 2017

Terry, who ranks No. 3 overall in career three-pointers made, could add some real firepower to any of the teams in the league. During his illustrious career, he has made several connections who are now involved with the BIG3.

Some of his past teammates who are now active in the league include Dion Glover (they were both rookies on the Hawks in 1999) and DeShawn Stevenson (they won a championship together on the Dallas Mavericks).

He has also played alongside DerMarr Johnson (captain of the team 3’s Company), Stephen Jackson (co-captain of Killer 3s) as well as Reggie Evans (co-captain of 3 Headed Monsters) and Lee Nailon (Ghost Ballers first-round pick). That means he has a former teammate on all but just two teams in the league.

