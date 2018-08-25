Real Madrid has more former NBA players than any other international club

Real Madrid may have lost young phenom Luka Doncic to the NBA, but the Spanish club remains star studded… for FIBA standards. The reigning Euroleague champion will start the season with seven former NBA players, the highest number of any international team.

The list includes former Blazer Rudy Fernandez, who surprisingly won the Spanish League Finals MVP at age 33 last season, a former lottery pick like Anthony Randolph, who has redeemed his career in Europe, and 2015 NBA champion Ogjnen Kuzmic.

Real Madrid’s former NBA players combine for 842 games in the league.

CSKA Moscow comes behind the Spanish powerhouse with six ex-NBAers, led by Nando De Colo and Sergio Rodriguez, both contenders to win Euroleague MVP this coming season. The Russian club recently added Alec Peters and Joel Bolomboy, who had minutes in the NBA last year.

This is subject subject to change since rosters are in constant flux, but here’s how the international ranking would loook right now:

1. Real Madrid (seven former NBA players): Gustavo Ayon, Rudy Fernandez, Ognjen Kuzmic, Anthony Randolph, Walter Tavares, Jeffery Taylor and Trey Thompkins.

2. CSKA Moscow (six former NBA players): Joel Bolomboy, Nando De Colo, Cory Higgins, Othello Hunter, Alec Peters and Sergio Rodriguez.

3. Khimki (five former NBA players): Charles Jenkins, Jordan Mickey, Sergei Monia, Alexey Shved and Malcolm Thomas.

3. Panathinaikos (five former NBA players): Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Nick Calathes, Keith Langford, Stephane Lasme and Georgios Papagiannis.

5. Anadolu Efes (four former NBA players): James Anderson, Rodrigue Beaubois, Shane Larkin and Tibor Pleiss

5. Avellino (four former NBA players): Norris Cole, Matt Costello, Hamady Ndiaye and Demetris Nichols.

5. Baskonia (four former NBA players): Patricio Garino, Darrun Hilliard, Marcelo Huertas and Tornike Shengelia.

5. Darussafaka (four former NBA players): Furkan Aldemir, Markel Brown, Jeremy Evans and Ray McCallum.

5. Fenerbahce (four former NBA players): Gigi, Tyler Ennis, Joffrey Lauvergne and Jan Vesely.