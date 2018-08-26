Lauri Markkanen thanked John McCain for helping him get to America

Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen took to Twitter after the passing of former United States presidential candidate John McCain.
Markkanen, 21, is originally from Finland and thanked the late McCain for his help in getting him a visa to play basketball at the University of Arizona. McCain had been a United States Senator for Arizona since 1987.
When the politician made his Final Four predictions in 2017, he joked about his relationship with the 7-footer (via ABC):
“He was having trouble with his visa and they went to our office and we helped out with the visa … He’s an amazing talent … We just kind of weighed and said hey how about expediting this … “
Last year, the 21-year-old described McCain as a “pleasant man” and he wished him the best with his recovery. There is a photo of the two together posted when Markkanen was still in college at Arizona.
Comments