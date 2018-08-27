Mavericks could have space to add two max deals in 2019 free agency

After signing big man DeAndre Jordan this offseason, the Dallas Mavericks will have enough room to add even more firepower to their roster.

Even if Barnes & Powell opt into their final years of their deal, combined with DSJ/Doncic/Brunson….Mavs could have 50-60 million in cap space for 2019 — Isaac Harris (@IsaacLHarris) July 1, 2018

The Mavericks also added lottery picks two years in a row, selecting Dennis Smith Jr. and Luka Doncic as foundational centerpieces for their franchise. While these three players are not quite enough to put them in the running for serious contention in the Western Conference, their situation could very well get interesting next summer.

According to RealGM’s Keith Smith, no other team is expected to have as much cap space to spend next summer. His projections show that Dallas may have as much as $90.2 million in available money with a more realistic figure at $52.5M.

Some of the top players who could hit the market include Kevin Durant as well as Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler and DeMarcus Cousins. Butler is originally from Texas and could have interest in returning home.

So, Dallas is looking at MASSIVE cap space next summer. They can sell FA’s not only on an elite coach and owner, but also a duo of DSJ + Doncic. Have to think some names could be: Jimmy Butler

Khris Middleton

Myles Turner

Justise Winslow

Kevin Love — Dallas Mavs World (@DallasMavsWorld) July 1, 2018

Considering that Jordan is only signed to a one-year deal, perhaps the Mavs would once more target Cousins if he recovers well from his torn Achilles. He is younger and more versatile and the front office has long been interested in his services. Perhaps, instead, they enjoy what they see from Jordan and bring him back on a multi-year max deal.

Another interesting target is Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton, who is one of the most productive players in the league not yet signed to a max deal. He could be a far more effective 3-and-D wing than Wes Matthews, who is set to come off the books for Dallas.

There is a lot to like about Indiana’s Myles Turner, entering the final year of his rookie deal, as well. Turner, 22, is from Bedford, Texas (about 30 minutes from where the Mavericks play) and has said Dallas will always be his home. He also attended nearby University of Texas and has a devoted fan in Dallas head coach Rick Carlisle.

Rick Carlisle says if last year's draft was redone, Myles Turner would be a top-3 selection. Carlisle says he's the steal of that draft. — Earl K. Sneed (@EarlKSneed) December 9, 2016