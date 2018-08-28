How old were NBA legends when they won their first title?

Every player’s path towards a title is different, even when discussing the legends.

Some were lucky enough to land in the perfect team situation right away, which helped them bring home serious hardware early on in their careers. Others weren’t so lucky, and it became a grind for certain players to earn their first championship.

Below, we show you how old various NBA legends were when they won their first title. Some may surprise you.

MAGIC JOHNSON : 20 YEARS AND 276 DAYS

Legendary point guard Magic Johnson famously started at center in the series-clinching Game 6 1980 NBA Finals road win for the Los Angeles Lakers. On the night, facing the experienced Philadelphia 76ers, Johnson dropped 42 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists, earning Finals MVP honors for his contributions.