LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan put up more mid-range shots than several teams

San Antonio Spurs teammates LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan both heavily rely on mid-range shots attempts to generate their offense.

The Spurs always have been at the forefront of basketball analytics. Advanced stats hate midrange jumpers. Now in Aldridge and DeRozan, the Spurs have two of the best midrange guys in the NBA. Not sure what it means, but the Spurs are going to be unique. — Mike Finger (@mikefinger) July 18, 2018

Aldridge led the league with 553 mid-range field goal attempts last season. DeRozan, who was traded to San Antonio this offseason, led the Eastern Conference with 504 mid-range attempts for the Toronto Raptors. They both ranked Top 5 in total field goals made from that zone, averaging a combined 5.8 made shots per game.

Toronto took 1,016 field goal attempts from the mid-range last year. Aldridge and DeRozan combined for 1,057 mid-range field goal attempts, which was more than five teams in the NBA.

They both shot 42.5 percent on mid-range attempts, a better rate than all but five teams.

Over 40% of LaMarcus Aldridge's shots last year were from the midrange. For DeMar DeRozan, it was 36%. They both made 42.5% from this zone. These numbers should come as no surprise, but they're still worth highlighting, given how strongly they feature in LMA's and DDR's games. pic.twitter.com/OWUISMH99z — Positive Residual (@presidual) July 19, 2018

Aldridge averaged 0.853 points per possession on these attempts while DeRozan averaged 0.828 PPP. Both were in the Top 25 when ranking the most efficient players who had at least 2.0 opportunities per game.

The Spurs are clearly going to zig while other teams around the league are zagging. Here’s what Rob Mahoney wrote about their offense after trading away Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green (via Sports Illustrated):

“San Antonio clearly thinks the game differently. After running one of the more crowded offenses in the league a season ago, the Spurs have doubled down on congestion by trading Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green for a package built around DeMar DeRozan. Gone are two of San Antonio’s best perimeter shooters. In their place, DeRozan—a bastion of the mid-range game—will vie for the same arcs and spaces used most by LaMarcus Aldridge.”

Ben Falk, conversely, has written about why it’s easier to take care of the ball when the team runs their offense this way. The Spurs ranked No. 4 overall in fewest turnovers per game last season.

According to NBA.com’s John Schuhmann, players for San Antonio are “more likely to be positioned” in the mid-range area. This allows them to take more catch-and-shoot attempts in the two-point range, which can be a helpful way to improve their accuracy.

While it may lead to odd floor spacing compared to other teams, the problem is not with the shot type but rather with the lack of efficiency. But because this is a strength for Aldridge and DeRozan, the Spurs have more incentive to shoot (and should fare better than other teams) from mid-range.