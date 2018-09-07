Ray Allen, Spike Lee have discussed sequel to 'He Got Game'

This weekend, Ray Allen will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. But perhaps the bigger story is that he hinted a sequel of the 1999 film He Got Game may be in the works.

The Hall of Famer portrayed Jesus Shuttlesworth, a fictional top-ranked basketball prospect. The film debuted at No. 1 in the United States box offices. Allen was nominated at the MTV Movie Awards for the best breakthrough actor, though he fell short to James Van Der Beek in Varsity Blues.

Ray Allen came on our Hall of Fame edition of #TheJump today and dropped that he and Spike Lee have been talking about a sequel to He Got Game and this really really needs to happen. pic.twitter.com/qybrUbBvhn — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) September 7, 2018

He spoke about Rachel Nichols about possibly making a sequel to the film (via ESPN):

“There’s so much more to that movie that we got to continue with the storyline. We’d love to do a part two, for sure, going forward. Because there’s so much content, so much happening in the world today, so much happening in sports that we need to talk about … Spike and I have talked on several occasions. We just recently had the 20-year reunion … We’ve talked about it, we have a couple people that want to be involved.”

The two-time NBA Champion said that the biggest tasks are bringing Denzel Washington back on board and building out the script. But the 43-year-old assured Nichols that they were up to the challenge.

Lee appeared on The Dan Patrick Show and said he would write something if Washington committed. Allen, who also appeared on the show, told Patrick that he had spoken to Lee for the past few years about the idea and admitted that it would be easier to get a “yes” from Washington if there was a prepared script.

Washington’s son John David Washington currently stars as the lead role in Lee’s latest film BlacKkKlansman, which is currently in theaters.

#NBA legend Ray Allen discussed the possibility of a "He Got Game" sequel today on @dpshow

pic.twitter.com/JEDxi8I7YU — AM 570 LA Sports (@AM570LASports) May 2, 2018

Allen was 22 years old when the movie was filmed. He had never acted before, but beat out several professional players for the role. Others considered included Kobe Bryant, Tracy McGrady, Allen Iverson, Kevin Garnett and Stephon Marbury.

Lee cast three-time champ Rick Fox in a smaller role and several notable basketball personalities (including Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley) appeared on the screen. It would be fascinating to see who else they could get for another movie.

The filmmaker floated the idea of the second film with Allen over three years ago.

Spike Lee said he and Ray Allen have talked about a sequel to He Got Game. — Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) February 10, 2015

