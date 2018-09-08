The 2018 Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony in pictures

2 shares
By: HoopsHype staff | September 8, 2018
<p>SPRINGFIELD, MA - SEPTEMBER 7: Inductee Grant Hill speaks during the 2018 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony on September 7, 2018 at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>SPRINGFIELD, MA - SEPTEMBER 07: Julius Erving and Billy Cunningham comfort Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2018 enshrinee Maurice Cheeks during the 2018 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Symphony Hall on September 7, 2018 in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>SPRINGFIELD, MA - SEPTEMBER 07: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2018 enshrinee Tina Thompson speaks during the 2018 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Symphony Hall on September 7, 2018 in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>SPRINGFIELD, MA - SEPTEMBER 07: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2018 enshrinee Katie Smith speaks during the 2018 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Symphony Hall on September 7, 2018 in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>SPRINGFIELD, MA - SEPTEMBER 07: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2018 enshrinee Charlie Scott speaks during the 2018 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Symphony Hall on September 7, 2018 in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>SPRINGFIELD, MA - SEPTEMBER 07: (L-R) Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2018 enshrinees Tina Thompson, Steve Nash, and Ray Allen stand onstage during the 2018 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Symphony Hall on September 7, 2018 in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>SPRINGFIELD, MA - SEPTEMBER 07: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2018 enshrinees including Grant Hill, Rod Thorn, Maurice Cheeks, Katie Smith, Rick Welts, and Charles Grice 'Lefty' Driesell pose onstage during the 2018 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Symphony Hall on September 7, 2018 in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
