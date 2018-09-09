11 things you may not know about George Gervin

1. He has the best scoring average in Spurs’ history with 27.3 ppg. All other Spurs players are below 22 ppg.

2. He played with Julius Erving in his rookie season and with Michael Jordan in his final NBA season.

3. He married in 1976, divorced in 1984 and married the same woman in 1985.

4. He averaged more points and rebounds in the NBA than Kobe Bryant. Shot much better percentages too.

5. Mike D’Antoni and George Karl were his teammates during his first year in the NBA.

6. He won only three playoff series throughout his pro career.

7. Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Jerry West had better PER than him in the 70’s.

8. Unlike other old-school stars, he thinks the NBA is better today than ever before.

9. His brother Derrick played 77 games with the Nets in the early 90’s.

10. He finished his career at 38 with Spain’s TDK Manresa.

11. His sister Barbara is a member of the Texas House of Representatives.

