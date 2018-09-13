Pacers made the largest offer to JJ Redick during 2018 offseason

Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick spoke to ESPN’s Zach Lowe about how close he came to leaving for the Indiana Pacers in July.

When asked, Redick said he was “very” close to signing with Indiana before eventually deciding to re-sign with Philadelphia (once the Sixers reportedly increased their offer a bit). He mentioned that the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers expressed interest as well.

He explained that there were a couple of “two- or three-year deals” that he could have pursued, but the veteran sharpshooter didn’t think they were good situations. However, he did mention that the Pacers offered more than Philadelphia did (via ESPN):

“[It] was really intriguing to me. I wouldn’t have started, but I felt like I sort of fit what they needed. And I just envisioned playing, like, two-man with [Domantas] Sabonis and getting dribble handoffs from him on that left side. He’s really good.”

Redick was used on handoffs for almost exactly one-quarter of his overall possessions on offense last season, per Synergy Sports. The guard scored 251 points on this play type, which was the second-most among all players in the NBA (behind Miami’s Wayne Ellington).

Man, Redick does such a good job feinting toward the handoff before jutting back the other way to get open for those 3s. — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) May 1, 2018

With that said, it’s worth mentioning that Indiana was the most efficient team in the Eastern Conference when running handoffs last season (1.02 points per possession).

Had Redick signed with the Pacers, he would have reunited with former teammates Darren Collison (Clippers in 2014) and Kyle O’Quinn (Magic in 2013).

The Pacers were reportedly interested in Redick as a free agent in 2013 as well. They nearly acquired him during the trade deadline earlier that season, too. Redick would’ve fit well with Indiana, but he ultimately decided to stay with the up-and-coming Sixers.