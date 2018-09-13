Richard Jefferson has several options in media, coaching if he retires

2016 NBA champion Richard Jefferson hopes to play another season in the league. But even if his playing days are behind him, you’ll continue to hear from quite a bit in retirement.

Andrew Marchand wrote about Jefferson’s future and all the options he will have this offseason – even if he doesn’t step on the court (via New York Post):

“First off, there is major TV interest in Jefferson from ESPN, YES and for Clippers game broadcasts, but Jefferson still wants to play his 18th season, if he can … If Jefferson doesn’t play or broadcast, coaching cannot be ruled out, as Jefferson is close with Lakers coach Luke Walton and Grizzlies coach JB Bickerstaff.”

Jefferson said his primary goal is to be on an NBA team next season, explaining that he wants to keep playing as long as he can.

But it’s no surprise that he’ll have his pick of post-playing career paths. Not only could he be a very good coach, it’s easy to imagine him transitioning to the media considering the success he had with his Road Trippin‘ podcast and the fact that he’s always been excellent in interviews.

His friendship with Luke Walton dates back to when they were college teammates at the University of Arizona and went on the same recruiting trip in 1997. He’s been friends with JB Bickerstaff since college as well, and can be credited for introducing Bickerstaff to his future wife.

While teams like the Nets and Clippers would love to have Jefferson as part of their game-day broadcasts, Jefferson’s camp has also reportedly had discussions about working with ESPN and appearing on shows like The Jump, Get Up! and SportsCenter.

This “Get Up” show on ESPN isn’t my cup of tea, but Richard Jefferson is fantastic. Would watch if he was a permanent co-host. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) July 18, 2018

