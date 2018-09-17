Report: Nets, Hawks interested in Italian forward Nicolo Melli

Italian-born sharpshooting forward Nicolo Melli has reportedly received interest from the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks.

Sky Sports Italy mentioning that Jazz, Hawks and Nets remain interested in Nicolò Melli and they might try to sign him next season. As reported in the past, I can confirm that both Hawks and Nets are interested in Italian forward and they already had contacts with him this summer — Orazio Cauchi (@paxer89) September 14, 2018

After taking home All Euroleague 2nd Team honors in 2017, there were reportedly several teams interested in signing the 6-foot-8 forward. He declined an offer from the Hawks last season. Atlanta was also interested back in 2013.

Melli averaged 12.0 points and 6.9 rebounds per 36 minutes last season for Fenerbahce, shooting 44.1 percent from three-point range. This was the third year in a row he has shot at least forty percent from long range. Perhaps one reason he caught the attention of the Nets is that their Director of Global Scouting is the Italian-born Gianluca Pascucci.

The Italian-born basketball player signed a three-year deal with the squad, helping lead the squad to the Final Four during his first campaign while with the squad. He was the game’s leading scorer with 27 points but his team fell short to Real Madrid, led by 2018 NBA Draft lottery pick Luka Doncic.

The long-range shooter was recently teammates with past NBA players Luigi Datome as well as Jason Thompson and Jan Vesely.

Two of his other teammates from last season will play in the NBA next season. James Nunnally was just signed by the Minnesota Timberwolves while Brad Wanamaker was picked up by the Boston Celtics.

He is a dual citizen of both Italy and the United States but has previously said he wants to win the Euroleague before playing in the NBA.

Nicolò Melli: 'I've said no to a big NBA offer to sign with Fenerbahce, I want to win the Euroleague' https://t.co/JYI7RVbyE2 pic.twitter.com/EKLH4gGibQ — Sportando (@Sportando) August 30, 2017