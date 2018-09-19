Bontemps: 'Zero percent chance' that Anthony Davis is traded this year

Assuming that Jimmy Butler is the next star to be traded in the NBA, who would come after that? For now, we shouldn’t expect Anthony Davis.

Alvin Gentry shut down any trade rumors about Anthony Davis leaving New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/4fTaMTGT9z — ESPN (@espn) January 18, 2018

While the Minnesota Timberwolves likely have to pursue a move to send Butler out sooner rather than later, many assume that Davis is the next to demand a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans.

But according to Washington Post‘s Tim Bontemps during a recent podcast with Chris Mannix, this situation is incredibly unlikely (via Yahoo Sports):

“I don’t think there’s any chance, I’m going to say, now. I think there’s a zero percent chance that Anthony Davis is traded this year — under any circumstances. The only caveat I would give to that is if Anthony Davis announces: ‘I need to be traded today.’ But I do not see him doing that and I do not see the Pelicans trading him under any circumstances.”

The reason, according to Bontemps, is because they have the ability to offer him a five-year, supermax contract next summer. This could be the largest deal ever signed in NBA history.

Bontemps believes that unless the Pelicans are “absolutely horrendous” and Davis acts out of character, they two parties get through this year no matter what. Davis would then sign his contract extension this summer.

Perhaps, Bontemps suggested, “some point down the road” David would be traded if he is not happy. But it won’t be until he signs his new deal with New Orleans, who can offer significantly more money than any other franchise in the NBA.