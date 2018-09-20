Report: Nets have signed Aaron Gordon's older brother Drew Gordon

The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly signed Drew Gordon to a contract with the Exhibit 10 clause, which means it can be converted to a two-way deal.

Drew Gordon expected to sign Exhibit 10 contract with Nets https://t.co/2rSRRgjO2x via @ECarchia — Sportando (@Sportando) September 19, 2018

Gordon, 28, is the older brother of Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon. He played college basketball at UCLA as well as the University of New Mexico. He was not selected in the 2012 NBA Draft, but he’s had a solid career, playing both domestically and abroad.

His only experience in the NBA was nine games with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014-15. Last season, Gordon averaged 20.2 points and 11.8 rebounds per 36 minutes while playing for Zenit Saint Petersburg.

He recently made the Russian League All-Star Game during his first year with the team.

Congrats to Monarch ‘08 alum, Drew Gordon, on his selection to the Russian League All-Star Game. #alwaysamonarch pic.twitter.com/zCG3Ew9uUd — AMHS Athletics (@AMHSAthletics) January 25, 2018

After signing an Exhibit 10 contract, Gordon could eventually earn a two-way deal with the Nets (allowing him to split time between Brooklyn and the team’s G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets). He last played in the NBA’s developmental league in 2014-15, averaging 13.0 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.

The 6-foot-9 big has played alongside his brother at Pro-Am tournaments in the past. They also played against each other on an NBA court in October of 2014.

Brooklyn has already signed Alan Williams to a two-way deal, which means they have one remaining spot available they could possibly offer Gordon if he impresses during training camp.

