Jimmy Butler's trade demand, his wish list, dark-horse teams and more

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Frank Urbina to break down Jimmy Butler’s trade demand from the Minnesota Timberwolves. They discuss what went wrong in Minnesota, the teams on his wish list – the L.A. Clippers, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets – and possible dark-horse destinations. Time-stamps are below!

1:25: Discussing the reasons why Jimmy Butler requested a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves and whether other teams should be concerned about how much money he wants, the tension with younger teammates and the NBA miles on Butler’s body.

7:00: Breaking down Butler’s interest in the Los Angeles Clippers, what kind of trade package may be realistic and whether a deal with the Clippers seems likely.

11:20: What will the Wolves want in return? With Karl-Anthony Towns only 22 years old and Andrew Wiggins only 23 years old, does it make sense to acquire young talent and draft picks? Or will Tom Thibodeau be in win-now mode and want veterans who can keep the team in playoff contention? How does Thibs’ job security impact this decision?

14:55: Rumor has it that Butler and Kyrie Irving have talked about teaming up next summer. The Boston Celtics weren’t on Butler’s list, but all the teams that he listed can offer two max contracts next offseason. Should the Celtics be a bit worried?

18:35: Breaking down Butler’s interest in the New York Knicks, whether they seem interested in making a deal, what kind of trade package could be realistic and more.

26:22: Breaking down Butler’s interest in the Brooklyn Nets, the terrific job Sean Marks has done, what kind of trade package could be realistic and whether the Nets have the best odds at landing Butler.

32:55: Discussing the report that the Philadelphia 76ers are unlikely to pursue Butler.

42:55: Looking at the Los Angeles Lakers and why a trade for Butler doesn’t make much sense for them (at least right now).

47:10: Could the Miami Heat be a dark-horse in the Butler sweepstakes? It seems like Pat Riley and Dwyane Wade want to make this happen, but what kind of trade package can Miami offer and is it a realistic possibility?

55:35: The Denver Nuggets would be a fun suitor for Butler, but it seems unlikely since he’d probably want to leave after one year and they wouldn’t want to part with significant assets for a one-year rental of Butler.

58:30: It’s possible that the Wolves prefer to send Butler to the Eastern Conference rather than strengthening a rival. Also, it’s worth mentioning that fewer teams are interested in pursuing a one-year rental of a star right now with the Golden State Warriors seeming like lock to win (at least) this year’s title.

