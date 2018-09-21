Season preview: Washington Wizards

STAYING: Bradley Beal, Ian Mahinmi, Jodie Meeks, Markieff Morris, Kelly Oubre, Otto Porter, Devin Robinson, Tomas Satoransky, Jason Smith and John Wall.

ADDED: Troy Brown (Oregon), Thomas Bryant (LA Lakers), Chris Chiozza (Florida), Jeff Green (Cleveland), Dwight Howard (Charlotte), Jordan McRae, Tiwian Kendley (Morgan State) and Austin Rivers (LA Clippers).

GONE: Tim Frazier, Marcin Gortat (LA Clippers), Ty Lawson, Chris McCullough, Ramon Sessions and Mike Scott (LA Clippers).

STRENGTHS: Good potential as a fast-break team … John Wall remains one of the best guards in the league in the open court … Outside of Kyrie Irving, he could be the top pure PG in the Eastern Conference … Plenty of talent on the perimeter with sharpshooter Bradley Beal, who finally achieved All-Star status, and Otto Porter, who might get there one day and should probably play a bigger role for Washington … On paper, Gortat-for-Howard is an upgrade at the center position … They were a Top 3 squad in three-point shooting percentages last season – although on not an awful lot of attempts.

WEAKNESSES: They should not be terrible in any particular area, but can’t picture them being great at anything either … They seem to be stuck in the middle of the NBA’s pack and offseason moves didn’t change that … Half-court offense is quite predictable … If Howard still fancies himself a post-up threat, that’s not going to be good news for Washington … They are still not very athletic down low … Team’s depth is average at best … Is locker room atmosphere getting any better with the new additions?

PREDICTION: 2nd in the Southeast Division, 7th in the Eastern Conference.

SALARIES: