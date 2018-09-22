Season preview: Memphis Grizzlies

STAYING: Dillon Brooks, MarShon Brooks, Mike Conley, Marc Gasol, JaMychal Green, Andrew Harrison, Chandler Parsons, Ivan Rabb and Wayne Selden.

ADDED: Kyle Anderson (San Antonio), Jevon Carter (West Virginia), Omri Casspi, Markel Crawford (Mississippi), Brandon Goodwin (Florida Gulf Coast), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Michigan State), Shelvin Mack (Orlando), Doral Moore (Wake Forest), Garrett Temple (Sacramento) and Yuta Watanabe (George Washington).

GONE: Mario Chalmers, Deyonta Davis (Sacramento), James Ennis (Houston), Tyreke Evans (Indiana), Aaron Harrison (Galatasaray), Myke Henry (Ironi Nahariya), Omari Johnson, Jarell Martin (Orlando), Ben McLemore (Sacramento) and Kobi Simmons.

STRENGTHS: Elite players at point guard and center in Mike Conley and Marc Gasol … The Grizzlies went 7-5 last season in games with both available last year … Basketball IQ and consistency should be significantly better with the addition of several veterans … Kyle Anderson was a nice pickup in free agency … Could thrive with a bigger role in Memphis.

WEAKNESSES: No stars … Their two best players combine for 64 years and 26 seasons as pro players … Age-related regression is around the corner for both … How many Memphis players would start for most teams in the NBA aside from Gasol and Conley? … Zero? … Not much offensive firepower … You could typically count on solid effort and good chemistry with the Grizzlies, but that was far from true last year, which led to much frustration for Gasol … Could another losing year be too much for the Spaniard? … They are not the most athletic team around … You will not see them scoring a lot in transition.

PREDICTION: 5th in the Southwest Division, 13th in the Western Conference.

SALARIES: