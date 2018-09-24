Season preview: Chicago Bulls

STAYING: Ryan Arcidiacono, Omer Asik, Antonio Blakeney, Kris Dunn, Cristiano Felicio, Justin Holiday, Robin Lopez, Lauri Markkanen, Cameron Payne, Bobby Portis and Denzel Valentine.

ADDED: Rawle Alkins (Arizona), Wendell Carter (Duke), Antonius Cleveland (Atlanta), Kaiser Gates (Xavier), Chandler Hutchison (Boise State), Jabari Parker (Milwaukee), JaKarr Sampson (Sacramento) and Derrick Walton (Miami).

GONE: Jerian Grant (Orlando), Sean Kilpatrick, David Nwaba (Cleveland), Noah Vonleh (New York) and Paul Zipser.

STRENGTHS: Interesting young nucleus with players like Zach LaVine, Jabari Parker and Lauri Markkanen … LaVine and Parker should be entering their prime years in the NBA … Markkanen showed his All-Star potential and will be expected to take on a bigger role … With that size and shooting skill, he’s going to be a problem … Chicago can do some damage in the open court with quick, athletic players … Solid rebounding team.

WEAKNESSES: Defense … Key players have bad defensive instincts, low effort or both … With so many players looking to establish themselves, how good can you expect ball movement to be? … Scoring in half-court sets will not come easy … Some of their young guys may develop into All-Stars, but as of now they don’t have any guy who’s in the Top 10 at their position … They’re clearly not in win-now mode this year.

PREDICTION: 5th in the Central Division, 13th in the Eastern Conference.

SALARIES: