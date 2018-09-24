Lakers rookie Svi Mykhailiuk might be best three-point shooter on team

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Svi Mykhailiuk could be one of the steals of the 2018 NBA Draft if his three-point shooting translates to the next level.

Magic said Rondo has been terrific in 5-on-5’s. Didn’t want to play on LeBron’s team, but wanted to run the other team. Within one of the scrimmages, Magic added that Svi barely missed a shot. Thinks he hit 6 straight 3’s. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 20, 2018

He was 65-of-140 (45.8 percent) on three-pointers taken from NBA range last season, per The Stepien. The Kansas wing ranked No. 1 in his conference with 44.4 percent accuracy on attempts from long distance, finishing ahead of lottery pick Trae Young. He ranked Top 10 in total shots made from beyond the arc and was one of the 15 most accurate three-point shooters as well.

During summer league, Mykhailiuk was 20-of-49 (40.8 percent) for the Lakers. He connected on a team-high 4.2 three-pointers per 36 minutes in Las Vegas. He was 7-for-13 (53.8 percent) on three-pointers for Ukraine during the European World Cup Qualifier in 2017. Svi was 7-for-13 (53.8 percent) over two games representing his country this summer, including one game with five three-pointers against Spain.

This would be huge for Los Angeles considering they finished with the second-worst three-point percentage in the NBA last season. They did not improve through free agency, either, as none of the players that they signed are known for their shooting prowess.

LeBron James, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Rajon Rondo creating wide open three-pointers for Svi Mykhailiuk. pic.twitter.com/pq6yYA79UP — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) July 17, 2018

Mykhailiuk could have plenty of opportunities for open three-pointers potentially playing alongside LeBron James, Lonzo Ball and Rajon Rondo — all of whom are incredible passers who could find him great looks beyond the arc.

I think he's going to be the steal of the draft – Alex Caruso on Svi — Eric Pincus (@EricPincus) September 24, 2018

We previously wrote about how Lakers guard Josh Hart could make huge strides playing alongside James. Whenever Mykhailiuk gets a chance to see the court, he’ll likely show off his shooting ability as well.

He may struggle to get on the floor, as may be behind Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Lance Stephenson and Hart on the depth chart. But once he does get the opportunity, expect him to shoot exceptionally well – just as he’s done in the past.